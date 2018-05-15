Really? This photo is what's causing all the fuss?

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Print

Oh, for the love of (long-haired) Jesus. Megan Fox is the latest target of gleeful, vicious mommy-shaming — all for a May 5 Instagram photo showing her two eldest boys chilling on the beach in wetsuits. Nope, it wasn't the wetsuits (but it's just a matter of time before the mommy-shamers find some way to slam wetsuits on kids, so good guess). The trolls came out in full force to complain about Fox's choice to let her boys (*gasp!*) have long hair.

Babes A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on May 5, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

Seriously. Grown adults trashed Fox's children on Instagram, insulting their appearance. For real. Some mocked the kids as "girls" — which is wrong for so many reasons we can't even hit on them all.

“I used to think you had two daughters," mocked one commenter.

"If you want a girl so bad why don't you try to adopt or have more kids. Let your boys be boys," another said.

“Poor darlings they look like they’re wearing wigs!” said one user.

One vicious commenter went with full-blown cutting sarcasm: “‘My boys are girls I’m so progressive!’ Yeah progressively assisting suicide and mass delusion.” Wow. Just wow.

Fox shares three sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — with fellow actor Brian Austin Green. Green also has another son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with actor Vanessa Marcil.

More: Megan Fox's New TV Job Is So Very Random

Fortunately, a whole lot of fans defended the boys.

"If I had gorgeous curly hair like that, I would grow it long no matter what my gender identity was," one said.

"Thank you for being you... and teaching your boys for doing the same #beautifulbabyboys," another commented.

"As a mom of a son with long hair, I applaud this!!!! THANK YOU for posting this and letting your kids be who they are! They’re perfect!" enthused still another commenter.

This isn't the first time Fox and Green's kids have been on the receiving end of nasty attention. In August, Noah rocked a Frozen dress, and Fox happily shared it with the world. And Brian Austin Green had a message for anyone who has a problem with his son sporting dresses and skirts: "I don't care." Yes, Papa Bear, preach.

More: Megan Fox Reveals Her Son Is Definitely Living His Best Life — in a Frozen Dress

Fox told Jimmy Kimmel in a 2016 appearance on his show that she was brought up in a strict Pentecostal household with endless rules about what women and men could wear. Fox said no way to this approach for her own family.