Blessed be the fruit: Mrs. Waterford is pregnant IRL

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Print

May the Lord open... the URL to Yvonne Strahovski's Instagram feed so you may behold her baby bump bounty. The Handmaid's Tale actor announced the good news on Friday that she is pregnant with a very sweet belly pic.

Strahovski, a native of Australia as well as an alum of TV series Dexter and Chuck, captioned the photo, "I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news — I'm going to be a Mama! So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!"

More: 5 Things to Look for in Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale — Spoiler Alert!

This will be the first child for Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden. The pair married a few months before the 2017 Emmy Awards according to E! News. "We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, it was ridiculously hot," she told E! of her Northern California wedding. "But we had a great time." How cute are these two?

More: Why Yvonne Strahovski Stuck Needles in Aaron Eckhart

Strahovski's The Handmaid's Tale character — Serena Joy — is a disturbed, angry woman who must rely on a captive handmaid (played by Elisabeth Moss) to bear a child for her. Strahovski admits the role left her a little wary of becoming a mom. In April, she told Stellar magazine, “[Serena Joy] has made me wary of starting that process. I just always imagine if I have a child at work — screaming at people or throwing things around — how on earth will that affect something growing inside of me?”

But she added, “[The role] hasn’t put me off [for good]... it’s definitely something I want for my future."

Welcome to the (hopefully non-dystopian) future, Yvonne. Praise be.