 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2

Caitlin Flynn

by

Caitlin is a freelance writer who experienced early age corporate burnout in 2015 and traded New York City for the misty air and superior coffee of Seattle. She is a Gemini, a former ballerina, and a proponent of the Oxford comma. Like M...

View Profile
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Print

Baby Legend is here — but is his name "Urban"??

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable family just got a little bigger. Teigen announced Wednesday May 16 that their second child, a baby boy, had arrived: "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" she tweeted, tossing up some baby-bottle-emoji confetti for good measure.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
Dads Spill Their Worst Father's Day Gifts Ever
The Best Indie Baby Beauty Brands
Road-Tripping With Kids? Here's Where to Go
Kidstrology: Your Parenting Horoscope for May
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started