Baby Legend is here — but is his name "Urban"??

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable family just got a little bigger. Teigen announced Wednesday May 16 that their second child, a baby boy, had arrived: "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" she tweeted, tossing up some baby-bottle-emoji confetti for good measure.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre!

No word on the little boy's name yet, but let's hope his parents opted not to go with Teigen's clever idea to name him "Urban Legend." Maybe they'll let big sis Luna Simone Stephens choose the name? In our experience, toddlers naming babies is always a win. That's how babies get named things like "Yellow" and "Watermelon."

Teigen, who has always been candid about her infertility and conception struggles, announced her pregnancy in a November Instagram post. She got a little help from Luna, who responded "Baby!" when Teigen pointed at her stomach and said “Luna, what’s in here?”

"it's john's!" Teigen captioned the post, just in case anyone had any doubts. (We didn't.)

"it's john's!" Teigen captioned the post, just in case anyone had any doubts. (We didn't.)

Teigen is the ultimate multitasker. In addition to being the coolest mom on the playground, she hosts Lip Sync Battle, writes cookbooks, and has the ultimate honor of being blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter. In fact, she's already stoked to welcome baby number three. (Yep, you read that correctly.) In March Teigen said that she wants to have babies "back to back," so we may be blessed with yet another adorable Teigen-Legend baby sooner rather than later.

But for now, we'll just be over here waiting for photos of the little boy and Luna. And luckily for us, Teigen always keeps it real about motherhood on social media — so we can count on plenty of candid, hilarious, and sweet anecdotes as she, Legend, and Luna navigate this exciting new chapter of their lives.