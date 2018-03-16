 
Jennifer Garner & Josh Duhamel Talk Parenting a Gay Teen On-Screen

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Jennifer Garner & Josh Duhamel on how they'd deal with their kids coming out

Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel aren't parents together in real life, but in their new film, Love, Simon, they play parents of a gay teen who's finding it difficult to come out. On Friday, during a Q&A session after a preview screening of the film, Garner and Duhamel were asked how they'd each handle it if their kids were to come out.

According to People, Garner and Duhamel had no trouble fielding the question. “I truly just want my kid to be happy and passionate about what it is that he loves,” Duhamel said of his 4-year-old son (with ex-wife, singer Fergie). “If he came out he was gay, so be it, if that makes him happy. I truly believe that’s what it would be and maybe it’s because I waited awhile before I became a parent.”

More: Everyone Lost Their Cool Over Jennifer Garner's Oscars Dress

Garner — who shares Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — told the audience at the session that her kids already like to talk about whether or not they might marry a man or a woman. Said Garner, “My kids are growing up saying, ‘Someday when I get married, I don’t know if I’ll marry a man or a woman. That door is open in a way that it never has been and they really do know, ‘Oh this is so and so and this is his husband,’ and ‘this is so and so and this is her wife,’ and that has completely been normalized, at least for my kids and hopefully will be for this next generation.”

Garner also said she hopes her kids know she's someone they could talk to if they were struggling to come to terms with their sexuality. “I think it would be a conversation that somebody would be a part of, hopefully me," she said, "but somebody in their lives will be a part of from a much earlier stage, so that it wouldn’t be as involved with the teen angst. But I certainly, my kids would know that I would be super gung-ho.”

More: Jennifer Garner Is Happily Single Right Now

“No matter what, you love your kid,” Duhamel agreed. “No matter what.”

We are super gung-ho about these celeb parents' stances on loving their kids unconditionally — and excited that their new project amplifies the LGBTQ-positive parenting message. Love, Simon opens today, March 16.

