This kid will be doing the Argentinian tango in no time

Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Married Dancing with the Stars veterans Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy can't help but share their love of dance with their toddler — despite once saying they hope their son stays out of the pro dance world. No matter what, this kid is going to have the best moves at every school dance.

“He loves music. We’re trying to introduce him to that every day," Murgatroyd said to Us of the couple's 14-month-old son, Shai. "He sits on our hip and we take him around the room and dance with him... He loves that.”

On Jan. 21, Murgatroyd posted a super-sweet video to Instagram of her dance moves with Shai, whom she refers to affectionately as "ShuShu." Her caption: "ShuShu getting me ready for #MVPLive! Whose coming?! This little cutie might make some guest appearances...."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been on a dance tour with Chmerkovskiy's brother, fellow DWTS star Val Chmerkovskiy — so Shai is constantly surrounded by fleet-footed Foxtrotting family. "Looking back at that first year of his life, he’s traveled quite a bit,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy told Us in February.

The couple had Shai in January 2017, married in July 2017 and say they are already rarin' for more children. “I can’t wait for more,” Chmerkovskiy told Us. Yeah, it's not your belly on the line, fella.

“He would have a baby every year if he could!” Murgatroyd added. “That means I would be constantly fat. I think three is a good number.”

Um, yeah — "constantly fat" is not the first phrase that comes to mind when we see Murgatroyd in mama mode, but OK.

Murgatroyd speculated on time frame: “Maybe in a year it would be nice. They would still be close in age.“ Murgatroyd also said she's not-so-secretly hoping for a girl next time. "I just love Shai so much, I don’t know how I would share that with another boy.” We're pretty sure she and Chmerkovskiy would manage just fine with a new generation of dancing Chmerkovskiy brothers, though.