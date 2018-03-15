Bey & Jay's OTR II tour is getting crowded

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

Image: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Print

If you haven't heard by now, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going on tour together this summer. Go ahead. Throw your hands in the air and do an awkward celebratory dance.

The tour, called OTR II, is a follow-up to their massive 2014 jaunt, On the Run. But unlike the first time around, this superstar couple now needs to make a little more room in their getaway car to accommodate the newest members of their family, Rumi and Sir. (Blue's been on the run once before and is well-versed in the art of the escape.)

More: Beyoncé's Mom Spills About Newborn Twins "Very Different Personalities"

At least they'll reportedly have a designated crew to help. A source close to the couple recently told Entertainment Tonight that Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir will be in good hands while parents Bey and Jay light up stadiums around the globe.

"Blue Ivy and the twins have a team of nannies working for them," the source told ET. "They have people around the clock."

More: Beyoncé Reportedly Has "Baby Fever" & Is Ready to Have More Kids

It's great to hear that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are enlisting some extra pairs of hands. Parents, reminder: Asking for support doesn't mean you're not involved or interested in your children's lives; it merely means you can't do a million things at once. That said, affording said help is a lot easier when you are, you know, the Knowles-Carters.

Besides, Beyoncé and Jay-Z can't really risk bringing their kids to each show. We all know how Blue Ivy gets when her parents are just a little too loud.

More: Blue Ivy Shushing Beyoncé & Jay-Z at the Grammys Is Everything

Though the twins may need a crew of helpers for a few years, Blue Ivy could be ready to join her parents onstage shortly. This little one demonstrated her impressive rap skills on Hova's latest album, 4:44 by spitting some freestyle rhymes. To be honest, her verses were better than anything her dad dropped. Sorry, not sorry.