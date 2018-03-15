Khloé Kardashian launches maternity line with gorgeous shirtless shoot, because of course

Preggos, ready your closets! Khloé Kardashian's new line of maternity clothes, Good Mama, has officially arrived. The collection of eight different styles comes in two fits (sizes 00 to 24), one each for the beginning and final stages of pregnancy. Each pair of jeans was designed to celebrate the beauty of pregnancy and aims to keep moms-to-be feeling sexy — and like themselves.

"I think the biggest misconception about maternity-wear is that you can't be stylish and sexy while you're pregnant, but we're here to prove you wrong with our Good Mamas," the reality star-turned-entrepreneur said in a promotional video.

My @goodamerican maternity denim #GoodMama drops TOMORROW! 8 styles perfect for every bump

More: Here's What's on Khloé Kardashian's Amazon Baby Registry

Kardashian, who's expecting her first child, a daughter, with basketball star Tristan Thompson, told People she decided to dive into the maternity market after finding out firsthand pregnancy clothing options are often limited.

"Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what's out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear or simply isn't flattering," she said. "With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born."

Most important, Kardashian said she wanted moms "to feel sexy, empowered and badass" every time they got dressed.

More: Khloé Kardashian Shocked to Learn She's Not Having a Boy

And, she's not just offering up lip service either. To demonstrate just how flattering her new denim is, Kardashian posed for a series of sultry photos.

Image: Courtesy of Good American

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

Should you feel the urge to replicate this look (and who wouldn't?) might we suggest a "face" mask for your pregnant belly to up your glow factor? Just kidding. Kind of.

Being this stylish does come with a price, though. Kardashian's denim ranges in cost from $149 to $179.

More: We're So on Board With Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Diet Change

Of course, you don't need expensive new clothes — or to contour your face — to look and feel sexy while you're pregnant. We may have just met, so apologies if this is too forward, but you seem perfect just the way you are.