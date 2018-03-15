 
Khloé Kardashian's Topless Maternity Shoot Does Indeed Make Us Want These Jeans

Madison Medeiros

by

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music.

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Khloé Kardashian launches maternity line with gorgeous shirtless shoot, because of course

Preggos, ready your closets! Khloé Kardashian's new line of maternity clothes, Good Mama, has officially arrived. The collection of eight different styles comes in two fits (sizes 00 to 24), one each for the beginning and final stages of pregnancy. Each pair of jeans was designed to celebrate the beauty of pregnancy and aims to keep moms-to-be feeling sexy — and like themselves.

"I think the biggest misconception about maternity-wear is that you can't be stylish and sexy while you're pregnant, but we're here to prove you wrong with our Good Mamas," the reality star-turned-entrepreneur said in a promotional video.

