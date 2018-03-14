 
Here's What's on Khloé Kardashian's Amazon Baby Registry

Caitlin Flynn

by

Caitlin is a freelance writer who experienced early age corporate burnout in 2015 and traded New York City for the misty air and superior coffee of Seattle. She is a Gemini, a former ballerina, and a proponent of the Oxford comma. Like M...

Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Khloé Kardashian’s baby registry is... shockingly normal?

On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian celebrated her baby shower in serious style. The festivities, held at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, were hosted by celeb wedding and event planner Mindy Weiss and sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry.

The room was decorated in every shade of pink one can imagine and filled with life-size elephant topiaries. It definitely wasn't your typical baby shower, so one would expect that Kardashian's registry would be nothing short of extravagant — right? Well, surprise, surprise: It's actually full of normal and totally practical items.

As reported by People, the 50 items on Kardashian's registry included toys, baby wipes and an air purifier.

Khloé Kardashian’s baby registry is... shockingly normal?
Image: Amazon

WaterWipes sensitive baby wipes, nine packs of 60, $31 at Amazon

“I know I’ll go through wipes like crazy on my baby’s tushy,” Kardashian told Amazon. “So I wanted to make sure I had the best possible for her sensitive skin!”

And of course, no registry would be complete without some fun toys for Baby Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian’s baby registry is... shockingly normal?
Image: Amazon

Boon Chomp Hungry Whale, $10 at Amazon

Kardashian also requested items that will help her keep her household clean and healthy, including an air purifier.

"Everyone knows I like my house super-clean and organized!” she said. “I am counting on these products to help. It’s more important than ever now to keep the air in my home free of allergens and pollutants."

Khloé Kardashian’s baby registry is... shockingly normal?
Image: Amazon

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier, $499 at Amazon

Now, if only we could get a sneak peek at the entire nursery. Something tells us it'll take the pink bedazzled theme to the next level.

