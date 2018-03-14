 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Prince George Already Has a Non-King Backup Plan

Caitlin Flynn

by

Caitlin is a freelance writer who experienced early age corporate burnout in 2015 and traded New York City for the misty air and superior coffee of Seattle. She is a Gemini, a former ballerina, and a proponent of the Oxford comma. Like M...

View Profile
Image: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Print

Prince George wants to be what when he grows up?!

It's always wise to have a backup plan — even if you're third in line for the throne. Prince George may only be 4 years old, but he's already keeping his career options open. At The Met Excellence Awards on Tuesday, Prince William shared that George would love to become a police officer. (Being king is so overrated, right?)

During the gala, which honors London's Metropolitan Police Service, PC Jayne Richardson told William that the Kensington and Chelsea districts are in need of volunteers. "We're only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him, 'Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets,'" Richardson said after the event.

More: Prince George Looks Very Chill as He Starts His First Day of School

If word of this opportunity gets back to George, the London Metropolitan Police Service should expect to receive their first-ever application from a preschooler. “[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything,” William told Richardson.

This isn't just a passing phase, mind you. Last year, George wrote a letter to Santa asking for a police car. William hand-delivered the note to Santa himself during a visit to Finland (the perks of being a royal). "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter. He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," William told Saint Nick.

More: Prince George's Christmas List Is Too Cute

A "PoLICE car" was George's only request, and he noted that he'd been "nice" in 2017. But don't take his word for it; William confirmed that his son "has been a nice boy" indeed.

There's no word on whether George ever received that police car he so badly wanted. But if he did, we're confident he'll put it to good use if he ever decides to go the cop vs. king route.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
8 Things From Target’s New Soccer Collection Your Kids Will Love
25 Easter Basket Ideas for Kids of All Ages
Crate & Barrel Is Taking Over Kids Rooms in a Major Way
12 St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages to Print Out for Kids
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Tori Spelling Reportedly Had a 'Mental Breakdown' — But What Does That Really Mean?
  2. Weight Watchers Is Launching Blue Apron-Style Meal Kits
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Buying a Mattress in a Box
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started