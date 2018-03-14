Prince George wants to be what when he grows up?!

It's always wise to have a backup plan — even if you're third in line for the throne. Prince George may only be 4 years old, but he's already keeping his career options open. At The Met Excellence Awards on Tuesday, Prince William shared that George would love to become a police officer. (Being king is so overrated, right?)
During the gala, which honors London's Metropolitan Police Service, PC Jayne Richardson told William that the Kensington and Chelsea districts are in need of volunteers. "We're only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him, 'Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets,'" Richardson said after the event.
If word of this opportunity gets back to George, the London Metropolitan Police Service should expect to receive their first-ever application from a preschooler. “[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything,” William told Richardson.
This isn't just a passing phase, mind you. Last year, George wrote a letter to Santa asking for a police car. William hand-delivered the note to Santa himself during a visit to Finland (the perks of being a royal). "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter. He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," William told Saint Nick.
A "PoLICE car" was George's only request, and he noted that he'd been "nice" in 2017. But don't take his word for it; William confirmed that his son "has been a nice boy" indeed.
There's no word on whether George ever received that police car he so badly wanted. But if he did, we're confident he'll put it to good use if he ever decides to go the cop vs. king route.
