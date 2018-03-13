 
Kim Kardashian West Is Already Thinking About a 4th Child

Jennifer Mattern

by

Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Kim K. talks Baby No. 4

Why yes, the Kardashian-Jenners are indeed populating the Earth at the speed of light. Kim Kardashian West just welcomed baby girl Chicago in January — and she says she's already thinking about baby No. 4. What?!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and beauty mogul told Elle that she'd stop at four kids, though. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” Kardashian West said in her cover story for the April 2018 issue of Elle.

More: Kim Kardashian West Sent Valentines to All Her Least Fave People

Kardashian West added, "And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids,” which kind of makes Kanye West sound like, well, a fourth child. Hey, Kim, just tell us it's as important for a husband to give his wife plenty of attention too, right?

Kardashian West and West are also parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2. Kardashian West told Elle that West is a good influence on her — and she on him. “He’s taught me to have more of an opinion,” she said. “I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance.”

More: Here's Why Kim Kardashian West Didn't Invite Her Surrogate to Her Baby Shower

The couple was quite public about their choice to hire a surrogate to carry their third child, Chicago, due to Kardashian West's prior pregnancy difficulties, including placenta accreta. “It’s a really tricky thing,” Kardashian West said of the surrogacy process. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

Kardashian West said it was a difficult choice to opt for the gestational carrier route. “I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own," she said. "The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

We especially loved reading Kardashian West's advice to her surrogate in the Elle piece. “I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous."

Best pregnancy advice ever.

