Wait — so is Travis Scott really the father or what?

Girl, please. Mama Bear Kris Jenner will sweetly kick your ass to the curb if you start questioning the paternity of daughter Kylie Jenner's baby daughter, Stormi. During a March 11 appearance on the 106.5 radio show Kyle and Jackie O, Kris shut down rumors that Kylie's ex-beau, rapper Tyga, is demanding a paternity test to be sure Travis Scott is actually Stormi's dad. (Tyga and Kylie broke up in April 2017.)

During the interview, host Kyle stirred the pot by saying, "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby."

Kris Jenner was not in the mood for idle gossip about her newest granddaughter. She said, "Oh no, no, no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual.” And then the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch put the host in his place, momager-style. “You guys know better than that.”

You tell 'em, Kris.

Kris has praised Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, for his dad attitude. “He’s so great,” she raved during a March 7 interview for the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills. “He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.”

Kris was also happy to tell reporters that Kylie is rocking motherhood. “It’s great. She loves it. She’s doing really, really great. The baby’s happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home. So we’re excited.”

Kris is enjoying a baby boom of little girls of late. Kim Kardashian West's daughter, Chicago, arrived via gestational carrier in January, and Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1. Now, Kris is awaiting the arrival of daughter Khloé Kardashian's baby girl with Tristan Thompson. Kris is also grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's kids (Penelope, Mason and Reign), Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream, and Kardashian West and Kanye West's other two children, North and Saint. Whew.