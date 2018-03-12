 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Luna Shades Mom Chrissy Teigen, Queen of Shade, at Disney

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Print

Clearly, shade runs in the family

We're still waiting for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to adopt us, but in the meantime, we console ourselves with frequent visits to their Instagram feeds and pretend we're their ridiculously cute daughter Luna. Teigen (pregnant) and Legend (not pregnant) took Luna to Hong Kong's Disneyland — and Luna was resplendent as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

my belle

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

"My belle," Teigen captioned the post.

MoreChrissy Teigen Fights Trolls, Prepares for Potential Postpartum Depression

Legend posted a shot of Luna and himself wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

#hongkongdisneyland

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

And rides. There were rides. Please adopt us, Chrissy and John. We look cute in Belle dresses too.

It’s a small world after all! #hongkongdisneyland

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Teigen also included a video detailing Luna's ultimate dealings of shade: Luna, who is not into hugging her mom, happily accepted a hug from... Minnie Mouse. Ouch! "She lets me hug her once a week," wrote Teigen. The shadiest!

Pro tip to Luna: Hug your mama now, kid, before she's wearing a newborn for three months straight.

More: Chrissy Teigen Is Pondering Some Unusual Name Choices for Her Son

Teigen and Legend and Luna are all clearly having a blast on the road while they wait for the arrival of Luna's new baby brother. But it's also a melancholy time for Teigen, whose beloved canine, Puddy, died this week. Teigen posted a very sweet video of her husband chuckling and floor-sit-dancing (there really should be a word for this) with one of Luna's toys while it sings "The Wheels on the Bus." Teigen's caption? "Eyes still puffy from puddy tears but they keep me happy." The "they" in question is of course her husband and her daughter (even with a scarcity of Luna hugs).

eyes still puffy from puddy tears but they keep me happy

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
25 Easter Basket Ideas for Kids of All Ages
Crate & Barrel Is Taking Over Kids Rooms in a Major Way
12 St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages to Print Out for Kids
14 St. Patrick's Day Family Crafts To Bring Your Home a Bit of Luck
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. First, There Were Glitter Cappuccinos — Now, There's Glitter Beer
  2. Why You May Want to Consider the Latest Fitness Trend, 'Plogging'
  3. People Living in California Supposedly Have the Lowest Quality of Life
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started