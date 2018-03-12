Finally, a pic of Stormi's whole face!

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Oh, my goodness. Yes, they are rich and famous and we can't seem to get away from them, but sometimes, the Kardashian-Jenner posse serves up a social media post that really hits us in the feels — like Kylie Jenner's Sunday Instagram photos. In the March 11 post, Kylie's maternal grandmother — Mary Jo "M.J." Houghton — snuggles her great-granddaughter Stormi in her arms. Four generations! Can you deal?

Stormi (born Feb. 1) and her great-grandma bonding is such a sweet sight. The little gal is wrapped in a snuggly blanket and sucking on a pacifier — but also kind of working the camera like a pro. Meanwhile, great-grandma M.J. is beaming.

Jenner also included a second pic featuring Stormi's perfectly teensy hand clasping her great-grandmother's thumb. Please don't tell us this is secretly an ad for a new line of Jenner nail polishes. We don't want to know. Let us have this.

“I mean... does it get any better than this?” Jenner captioned the post. No, ma'am, it doesn't. Four generations who — despite squabbles — seem to genuinely love each other? That's pretty cool stuff no matter what your last name happens to be.

Houghton had a whirlwind weekend with her daughter, Kris Jenner, as well as her other granddaughters. Houghton attended the super-glam, super-pink baby shower for Khloé Kardashian. Kendall Jenner captioned a pic of Houghton at the shower simply: "Legend." And Kourtney Kardashian captioned another of her grandma ever-so sweetly, "My heart." You guys.

Stormi hasn't yet ventured far into the world with mama Kylie Jenner. A source talked to People recently and admitted Jenner is "very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world." Not a surprise — we've seen the lengths to which rabid paparazzi will go to get shots of the Kardashians and Jenners. That has to be a pretty daunting prospect for a new mom. Fortunately, Jenner has her older sisters, who know the ropes of parenting in the limelight.

“Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out, along with Kris. Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi." the source said.

We think the best thing for Jenner and Stormi is definitely more cuddles with great-grandma. Snuggle on, M.J.