The Rock is rocking fatherhood for sure

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Print

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is talking girl power in honor of International Women's Day — after he revealed on Tuesday on Instagram that his daughter Jasmine Lia, 2, suffered a serious health scare and was taken to the emergency room over the weekend.

Johnson posted a video thanking the emergency service responders and doctors who treated Jasmine, who appears to have recovered from the event (although reps for Johnson have declined to elaborate on what happened).

In the Instagram video, Johnson said, “This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there. Of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room. We had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s OK now! — thank God.”

Johnson added, "But I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive. The 911 operator who was on the phone with me who was extremely calm, walking me through some processes.”

More: Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian Reveal They Are Expecting a Second Daughter

Although Johnson did not go into detail about the specifics of the health crisis, he encouraged parents to keep as cool-headed as possible if ever an emergency arises: “To all you mommies and daddies out there — I just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our babies… they pick up what you send out.”

Jasmine seems to be doing just fine, thank goodness. Johnson released another video — this one with his daughter — yesterday. And is it ever precious? Johnson captioned the video post, "Girl power. To every woman out there ‘round the world - all ages and races — I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay"

Prepare to melt:

The exchange is pretty priceless. Johnson says, "All right, my queen, can we say 'girl power'?" Jasmine obliges, ever so adorably. Gah!

“There you go! OK, how about this, ‘International Women’s Day,'” Johnson says next.

“Women’s Day!” crows Jasmine.

“Perfect! All right, can you say, ‘Daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest — might not be appropriate — man alive? Say all that.”

"Say all that," says Jasmine — proving she's got a personality as delightful and huge as her dad's.

More: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Won't Run for Pres in 2020

Johnson shares Jasmine with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, who is expecting the couple's second child together. And guess what? It's another girl. We're convinced The Rock was born to be a dad to little girls. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship — Simone Alexandra, who is 16.

Girl power to Jasmine as she recovers — and can we also say that The Rock is rocking fatherhood?