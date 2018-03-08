Gisele's IWD pic with her daughter is the sweetest

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

Image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen and her adorable daughter, Vivian, shared an important message with fans on Thursday to honor International Women's Day.

"More love, more compassion, more respect, more equality, more support," she wrote alongside a darling photo of herself and Vivian on the beach. "May we give to each other and to the world what we would like to see more of. Happy Women's Day to all women around the world!"

The supermodel also wrote the post in Portuguese and included the hashtags #sendinglove and #weareone.

International Women's Day serves as a reminder that fighting today for equality is vital for the future of young girls everywhere. According to the American Association of University Women, the pay gap isn't projected to close for another century (ugh). Right now, women across the country make significantly less than their male colleagues. White women reportedly earn 79 percent of a man's salary, while black and Latina/Chicana women earn 63 and 54 percent, respectively.

All across the nation, women are calling "time's up" on income inequality, sexism, sexual harassment and sexual assault. And what are we demanding? Well, safer spaces, for one thing, plus the agency to make decisions about our bodies, plus more opportunities in the workforce and to finally be respected as much as men.

Yes, it seems ridiculous to have to list out such requests for common-sense decency and respect, but here we are.

Hope's not lost, of course. Just as we can take to the streets, we can spark change in our homes by teaching our children about empathy, the importance of helping others and elevating marginalized voices and why kids should defend what they believe in, even when it's scary. Most important, we can teach our daughters that we're there for them, we support them and that we'll always be with them in the fight for a better tomorrow.