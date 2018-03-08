 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Gisele Bündchen Celebrates International Women's Day With Daughter Vivian

Madison Medeiros

by

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

View Profile
Image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Print

Gisele's IWD pic with her daughter is the sweetest

Gisele Bündchen and her adorable daughter, Vivian, shared an important message with fans on Thursday to honor International Women's Day.

"More love, more compassion, more respect, more equality, more support," she wrote alongside a darling photo of herself and Vivian on the beach. "May we give to each other and to the world what we would like to see more of. Happy Women's Day to all women around the world!"

More: 27 of the Most Inspiring Pictures From International Women's Day Around the World

The supermodel also wrote the post in Portuguese and included the hashtags #sendinglove and #weareone.

International Women's Day serves as a reminder that fighting today for equality is vital for the future of young girls everywhere. According to the American Association of University Women, the pay gap isn't projected to close for another century (ugh). Right now, women across the country make significantly less than their male colleagues. White women reportedly earn 79 percent of a man's salary, while black and Latina/Chicana women earn 63 and 54 percent, respectively.

More: 28 Ways to Celebrate International Women's Day

All across the nation, women are calling "time's up" on income inequality, sexism, sexual harassment and sexual assault. And what are we demanding? Well, safer spaces, for one thing, plus the agency to make decisions about our bodies, plus more opportunities in the workforce and to finally be respected as much as men.

Yes, it seems ridiculous to have to list out such requests for common-sense decency and respect, but here we are.

More: What Is International Women's Day, & Why Do We Celebrate It?

Hope's not lost, of course. Just as we can take to the streets, we can spark change in our homes by teaching our children about empathy, the importance of helping others and elevating marginalized voices and why kids should defend what they believe in, even when it's scary. Most important, we can teach our daughters that we're there for them, we support them and that we'll always be with them in the fight for a better tomorrow.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Crate & Barrel Is Taking Over Kids Rooms in a Major Way
12 St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages to Print Out for Kids
14 St. Patrick's Day Family Crafts To Bring Your Home a Bit of Luck
10 Books to Read With Your Kids During Women's History Month
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. First, There Were Glitter Cappuccinos — Now, There's Glitter Beer
  2. Why You May Want to Consider the Latest Fitness Trend, 'Plogging'
  3. People Living in California Supposedly Have the Lowest Quality of Life
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started