 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Britney Spears' Child Support Battle Has Reportedly Taken a Dramatic Turn

Caitlin Flynn

by

Caitlin is a freelance writer who experienced early age corporate burnout in 2015 and traded New York City for the misty air and superior coffee of Seattle. She is a Gemini, a former ballerina, and a proponent of the Oxford comma. Like M...

View Profile
Image: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Print

Spears’ ex wants to up his monthly child support allowance of... $20,000

Britney Spears recently completed a successful residency in Las Vegas to the tune of over $137 million, but all is not well between the pop star and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Apparently, a "source" spilled the tea to Us Weekly, telling the outlet that Federline has requested an increase to the (wait for it) $20,000 per month he currently receives from Spears in child support.

“[Federline] could have threatened to cut off access to the kids, but has not," the source said, referencing the period of time in which Federline had full custody of their two sons while Spears sought treatment for mental health problems.

Now that Spears is in good health, she and Federline share joint custody of 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James.

So much fun at this beautiful place

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

More: You Won't Believe Who Britney Spears Is Bringing on Tour With Her

"She’s angry Kevin is asking for more money, because she pays for everything," the source added. “Those boys are her world. She is an amazing mother... Yes, she has her career. But her job as their mom is the most important role in her life."

Meanwhile, Federline reportedly claims Spears' comeback is largely due to the fact that the boys are back in her custody. We're curious for an explanation of how he reached this conclusion, but it looks like that mystery will be one for the ages.

Going for a walk with my son and the dog always does wonders for my mood...

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

More: Britney Spears Made a Political Statement on the Eve of Christmas Eve

Also according to said mystery source, Spears believes her monthly $20,000 child support check is being used to cover the expenses of Federline's four (did you know about this? We did not know about this) other children from a previous relationship. Both Spears and her dad, Jamie, plan to fight this demand every step of the way — and Jamie has assured his daughter he won't allow her to be taken advantage of. Way to go, Pops.

Well, if all these reports are to be believed, it's looking like Spears' drama days may not be quite over yet. But hey, she's stronger than yesterday.

Tagged in
co-parenting
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Crate & Barrel Is Taking Over Kids Rooms in a Major Way
12 St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages to Print Out for Kids
14 St. Patrick's Day Family Crafts To Bring Your Home a Bit of Luck
10 Books to Read With Your Kids During Women's History Month
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. First, There Were Glitter Cappuccinos — Now, There's Glitter Beer
  2. Why You May Want to Consider the Latest Fitness Trend, 'Plogging'
  3. People Living in California Supposedly Have the Lowest Quality of Life
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started