Ava DuVernay Barbie, people!

Image: Mattel

We live every day like it's International Women's Day, and that's why we're totally here for Barbie's newest collection. The brand announced it will release a line featuring 17 dolls, all in the likeness of trailblazing women from herstory as well as the present day.

The new dolls include three historical figures: artist Frida Kahlo, aviator Amelia Earhart and NASA mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson. The collection also features 14 living legends, including Olympic champions Gabby Douglas and Chloe Kim, director Ava DuVernay and conservationist Bindi Irwin. Each doll comes with educational information about the contributions that her namesake (and face-sake?) has made to society.

"As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women's Day because we know that you can't be what you can't see," Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Barbie said in a press release. "Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything."

To be honest, Barbie dolls haven't always been the most feminist toys to buy for your kids; the brand has previously been lacking in diversity and has certainly promoted unhealthy beauty standards. But it's definitely begun to turn things around over the past few years by adding dolls from different ethnic backgrounds and with more realistic body shapes.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, this new collection is arguably the biggest step forward because (at long last!) it features a diverse group of women and provides a fun way to educate kids about these badass trailblazers. Now can we please bring Abby Wambach Barbie back already?