Our family vacays are not this glam

Grey's Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, abandoned recent snows in favor of a sunny vacation in Mexico with their three kids, Nancy, Adalaide and Joshua Jr. The trip marked the family's first vacation in two years (and you thought celebs had it easy!), and judging from the Instagram "postcards," the Heigl-Kelley clan had a total blast.
Are you ready to get on the next plane to Mexico yet? Check out the full series of pics on Heigl's Instagram.
"#Thoseheavenlydays are plentiful in this extraordinarily beautiful, peaceful serene spot in Mexico," Heigl wrote as a caption for a pic of her rocking a red bikini and leaping in the waves. "I may never leave..."
She added, "From snow to snow. First family vacation in two years...man am I grateful to be here! #thoseheavenlydays are sun soaked ocean views enjoyed with friends and family! #mexicofantastico."
More: Katherine Heigl Is Crazy About Her New Son, the Postpartum Hormones, Not So Much
In fact, the pair's social media feeds are pretty much a love letter to vacationing in Mexico, with shots of pool-frolicking, beach trips and bike rides. Kelley remarked that he was also inspired by their trip to work on a new video for some of his most recent songs.
"Momma bear @katherineheigl lookin super HOT last night with that Mexico sun kissed face!!" he wrote on Instagram. "I'm taking lots of @gopro footage — gonna edit a really cool video to some of my new songs while I'm here!!"
More: Katherine Heigl Shares Throwback Nude Shot
Hollywood was mighty harsh on Heigl for a quite some time after she called a film she starred in — Knocked Up — sexist. (Um, for the record? She was right.) But she seems to have regained her footing career-wise with the CBS legal drama Doubt and a role on Suits. But regardless, we're just happy she's finally getting some sun far away from Hollywood with the people she loves the most. Two vacation-free years is a long time, especially in Celebland.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started