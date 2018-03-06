Our family vacays are not this glam

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Grey's Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, abandoned recent snows in favor of a sunny vacation in Mexico with their three kids, Nancy, Adalaide and Joshua Jr. The trip marked the family's first vacation in two years (and you thought celebs had it easy!), and judging from the Instagram "postcards," the Heigl-Kelley clan had a total blast.

Are you ready to get on the next plane to Mexico yet? Check out the full series of pics on Heigl's Instagram.

"#Thoseheavenlydays are plentiful in this extraordinarily beautiful, peaceful serene spot in Mexico," Heigl wrote as a caption for a pic of her rocking a red bikini and leaping in the waves. "I may never leave..."

She added, "From snow to snow. First family vacation in two years...man am I grateful to be here! #thoseheavenlydays are sun soaked ocean views enjoyed with friends and family! #mexicofantastico."

In fact, the pair's social media feeds are pretty much a love letter to vacationing in Mexico, with shots of pool-frolicking, beach trips and bike rides. Kelley remarked that he was also inspired by their trip to work on a new video for some of his most recent songs.