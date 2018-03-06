 
Pregnant Joanna Gaines Is Officially Glowing at Tim Tebow's Gala

Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Joanna Gaines is rocking this pregnancy

Joanna Gaines is sporting a growing baby belly in her latest social media pics, and TBH, she looks amazing. The Fixer Upper star posted about a fun-filled weekend with her husband Chip — and former NFL star Tim Tebow. Gaines posted numerous pics to her Instagram feed on March 3 documenting the Gaines duo's appearance at a black-tie event for Tebow's foundation.

The lady is downright glowing (no, that's not just the sun glaring off the golf course) and so was her caption: “What an amazing weekend with the @timtebowfoundation Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018." Tebow's stated mission? “[To] bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need." Tebow also posted a pic of the Gainses grinning at the gala.

Earlier this month Gaines posted an Instagram selfie laughing at the size of her belly: “Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore."

This will be the fifth child for Gaines and her husband, who made the decision to end their popular HGTV show Fixer Upper after its fifth season. “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” Chip Gaines told fans on social media.

The couple has been quite active on social media recently, especially regarding the baby on the way. Joanna Gaines shared an ultrasound video of their baby's heartbeat, captioning it, "Chip swears he can already tell it's a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!"
We love the endless positivity of the Fixer Upper pair — and we never get tired of seeing cute pregnant bellies. Or ultrasound photos. Or Fixer Upper reruns. Or maybe even a spinoff. Just saying.
