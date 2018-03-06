Joanna Gaines is rocking this pregnancy

Joanna Gaines is sporting a growing baby belly in her latest social media pics, and TBH, she looks amazing. The Fixer Upper star posted about a fun-filled weekend with her husband Chip — and former NFL star Tim Tebow. Gaines posted numerous pics to her Instagram feed on March 3 documenting the Gaines duo's appearance at a black-tie event for Tebow's foundation.
The lady is downright glowing (no, that's not just the sun glaring off the golf course) and so was her caption: “What an amazing weekend with the @timtebowfoundation Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018." Tebow's stated mission? “[To] bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need." Tebow also posted a pic of the Gainses grinning at the gala.
Earlier this month Gaines posted an Instagram selfie laughing at the size of her belly: “Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore."
This will be the fifth child for Gaines and her husband, who made the decision to end their popular HGTV show Fixer Upper after its fifth season. “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” Chip Gaines told fans on social media.
