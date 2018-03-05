Pregnant Chrissy Teigen skipped the Oscar parties for the most relatable reason

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Print

Chrissy Teigen is always our favorite to watch at Hollywood award bashes. She arrives drop-dead gorgeous on the arm of her doting husband (singer John Legend), and her awesome expressions guarantee unlimited GIFs and memes. What's not to love?

But this year, the six-months-pregnant model, Lip Sync Battle star and cookbook author played hooky from all the Academy Awards hullabaloo in favor of (wait for it) trying to track down a taco truck, as she revealed most entertainingly on her Twitter feed. And not just any taco truck would do for Teigen — she was seeking the exact taco truck featured in Netflix's Ugly Delicious.

I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

She tweeted, "I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. Does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress?”

More: Chrissy Teigen's Friends Planned the Sweetest Surprise Baby Shower

Well, where there's a will to consume tacos, there's a way. Via Twitter detective work, Teigen located the famed taco truck, and it seems like the truck even delivered to her home.

FOOD AND WINE to the rescue!! taco truck is mariscos jalisco #2 https://t.co/rm9XlqXeli must find their twitter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

Teigen did clarify that she hadn't actually been on her way to the Oscars exactly — just Oscar after-parties — when the taco craving overtook her.

clarification: I was never going to the oscars this year! just no longer going to any viewings or after parties. I am, however, flying to china super late tonight post taco party. luna is coming on tour! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

She tweeted to set the record straight: "I was never going to the Oscars this year! just no longer going to any viewings or after parties. I am, however, flying to China super late tonight post taco party. Luna is coming on tour!"

More: Chrissy Teigen Fights Trolls, Preps for Potential Postpartum Depression

She even let us know when the taco truck arrived, tweeting footage of its arrival with the caption, "IT'S HERE!!!!"

Teigen also posted an adorable shot of herself and Luna peering into the taco truck outside their home.

So, yeah, there are some benefits to the whole celebrity thing. Just in case you had any doubts. We can't wait to see what kinds of food adventures Teigen and her pregnant belly get up to in China. Teigen also posted a smushed-face ultrasound picture of the contents of said belly earlier this week on Twitter, delighting her fans with the caption, "hello i'm a bebe boy kinda." Get ready for a life filled with love and tacos, bebe.