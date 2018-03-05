‘You're lying,’ said Khloé Kardashian after learning her baby's sex

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

It's raining baby girls in Kardashian-Jenner Land. Khloé Kardashian was completely dumbfounded to learn that the baby boy she'd been expecting with Tristan Thompson is, well — a baby girl.

The big news was revealed on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It was Kris Jenner who first intrigued fans with this Instagram post before the season finale.

And then it was Kylie Jenner who got the baby sex news from Kardashian's doctor — and told Kardashian over the phone. Not sure why the doctor didn't deliver the news, but hey, this is Kardashian-Jennerland, and we're just visiting.

The KUWTK episode featured Khloé Kardashian visiting Kim Kardashian West in San Francisco when Kylie Jenner phoned her — and told her that her baby is a girl. Kardashian's shocked reaction? "You're lying... I don't feel like I'm having a girl."

Kardashian and Thompson were apparently quite certain a baby boy was on the way. "When you have your mind made up as to what you're having... like, everyone told me you're going to feel what you're having and you'll just kind of know. And then when you find out it's the complete opposite, it's just a shock," Kardashian said in the same episode. "I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl, it's just like, ‘OK that wasn't what I thought was going on.'"

Don't tell North West, but her mom, Kardashian West, consoled her sister, saying, "It's OK. I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too."

Don't worry. It was just the shock talking (and weeping). Kardashian tweeted to fans that she's actually over the moon about her soon-to-be daughter.

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she tweeted. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Fans were quick to offer congrats — and ask about possible baby names. Kardashian revealed she'd had plenty of boys names on tap, but is now stumped. She did hint at initials, though.

I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know https://t.co/Rs6zPdI0BT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

"I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know," she tweeted.

Chicago (Kardashian West and Kanye West's baby, born in January via surrogate) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner's baby with Travis Scott) will soon have another girl to grow up with, on and off camera. In fact, there is no way these girls are not going to be reality TV show stars in 2040. You heard it here first.