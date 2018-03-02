Super-pregnant Khloé Kardashian flew to Japan & people are pissed

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Jet-setting — and very pregnant — Khloé Kardashian wants you to know she is just fine, thanks. Although she has previously sought out Twitter's advice during her pregnancy, she's not currently in the mood for the flurry of shaming comments — criticizing everything from pics of her belly to her decision to fly to Tokyo with her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, on Monday.

The trip was pleasure, not business: a final girls' trip before Khloé Kardashian delivers her baby boy (with NBA star Tristan Thompson), according to Us Weekly. From Tokyo two days ago, Kardashian posted a filtered pic in which she's rocking mouse ears.

from Tokyo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:50pm PST

Some fans were happy for her; one enthused: "Your fun spirit, your inner Khloé vibe makes you the loveliest expectant lady I have ever seen!"

But others, to put it simply, freaked out. One Instagram fan asked, "How can you travel in your in your last trimester? That's crazy I would be very concerned."

Another said, "No way in hell I would risk my pregnancy in Japan during my eighth month and risk getting sick!!!!"

Kardashian — who's been posting a ton of baby-bump selfies on social media lately — admitted this week in one post that she is eight months along.

What do actual doctors (you know, as opposed to the wannabe doctors on Twitter) say about air travel during pregnancy? Well, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that "occasional air travel during pregnancy is generally safe." A little vague, but hey, good to know. Still, there are doctors who recommend avoiding travel from 32 weeks to avoid risking premature labor.

But it's not just the Japan trip that has some of Kardashian's followers up in arms. People are also complaining that she's posting... too many pics. (Don't these people know she's a Kardashian??)

Kardashian's take on all the shamers of late? Her tweet says it all (though she doesn't address the travel haters specifically):

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

"People are very opinionated about my bump," she wrote. "I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!"

For the record, most airlines do allow pregnant women up to 36 weeks along on board. And keep in mind that those are just the commercial airline rules; we're guessing the Kardashians have their own private jets and their own rules (and probably a physician on board and/or a full maternity suite). In other words? We're not too bent out of shape about Kardashian's last pre-motherhood hurrah in Tokyo.