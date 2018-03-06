Everything you need to know about DIY insemination (yep!)

So, you want to have a baby. Let me tell you a little story. Sometimes, when a man and a woman love each other very much as friends, the man puts some semen in a cup and gives it to the woman along with a pile of porn. What? That wasn't the story you were expecting?

Well, there are lots of ways to make a baby, but for many queer people as well as women who choose to be solo parents, home insemination is the easiest and cheapest method by far. There’s a misconception that anyone outside a traditional heterosexual relationship will need IVF in order to conceive, but that's not the case. IVF, of course, can become the only option for many people who struggle with fertility or who are using an anonymous donor. And let's be clear: IVF is not an easy road. It’s an incredibly expensive, painful and at times heartbreaking last resort. In fact, with a bit of luck and patience, most people who go the DIY route will be able to avoid fertility clinics altogether.

Honestly, if you’re using a friend as the donor and they live nearby and if there are no known fertility issues, and if the donor has cleared all their STD tests, you’re much better off doing this the old-fashioned way. No, not having sex. Gross. I’m talking about at-home insemination. If you time it right with your ovulation, you statistically have almost the same chance of getting pregnant using the turkey-baster method as you would having intercourse with someone who produces sperm.

Ovulation tracking is the key to success here. There are strip tests you can pee on, home saliva tests, apps, special thermometers, cervical mucus monitoring and also a groovy but expensive toy that monitors your temperature from inside you and sends the information to an app, which is particularly effective for people with unpredictable cycles. Do your research about optimal times to inseminate, spend a few months listening to your body, and then you should be good to go.