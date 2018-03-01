Did Bey & Blue sneak into this premiere or what?

Madison is a freelance writer based out of California who covers politics, entertainment, sex, relationships, wellness, and music. Her heroes are Linda Belcher and whoever's brewing a hot cup of coffee.

The worldwide debut for A Wrinkle in Time is almost here, and here to help get us excited for the magic are none other than Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter.

The famous mother-daughter duo allegedly snuck into a special premiere screening for the film — though, honestly, who would have turned them away? — on Monday at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, and from the looks of Bey's Instagram posts, they couldn't have had more fun.

And who could blame them for doing a happy jump for this much-hyped film? After all, the cast boasts the names of female icons including Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. And OK, Chris Pine doesn't hurt either.

The film, which is an adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 novel of the same name, is an exciting testament to the curiosity and capabilities of young girls. Directed by the inimitable Ava DuVernay (Selma, 13th, Middle of Nowhere) the big screen feature finally puts a black girl — the talented Storm Reid — in the sci-fi spotlight, a long overdue feat.

"I do feel a sense of responsibility, like that I have to keep [girls] uplifted and I have to keep inspiring them," Reid recently told The New York Times about her new role-model status.

Reid also hopes she can inspire young girls of color to realize their full potentials.

"[My character] is an African-American girl that is smart, that is beautiful, and that basically realizes that she is enough," she added.

Though she's much younger than Reid, Blue Ivy has also been regarded as a source of inspiration for girls of color. In her short life so far, she's already flown to Houston to help her mother provide hurricane disaster relief and unknowingly gave away some of her first gifts to children and mothers in need. Is it weird to say we look up to a 6-year-old?