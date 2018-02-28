 
PSA to New Moms: Kylie Jenner's First Postpartum Month Is Not Normal

Caitlin Flynn

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
What? This isn't what you were doing 3 weeks after giving birth?

ICYMI, Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child on Feb. 1 — and baby Stormi Webster is already destined for stardom. Less than 24 hours after Jenner shared the first photo of Stormi, it had already become the most-liked post on Instagram. (The pic is now up to 17.5 million likes, but who's counting?)

The new mom, who gets by with a little help from her friends — and family and nannies — is already back to work as she prepares to launch her latest collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner just posted photos of herself wearing the new eye shadow and lipstick designs — and shared that the new line is called The Weather Collection because... it was inspired by Stormi. All together now: Awww.

More: Meet Kylie Jenner, Mommy Blogger

Weather Collection 2/28 at 3pm pst @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

According to People, these photos were taken shortly after Stormi's birth. The Weather Collection launches today on the Kylie Cosmetics website, so it seems this has been quite a busy month for Jenner.

#WeatherCollection TOMORROW KylieCosmetics.com @jamienelson6

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Last week, Jenner shared that she worked on the collection throughout her pregnancy. "Before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” she told fans in an Instagram story. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

More: Kylie Jenner Now Has the Most-Liked Post on Instagram

The Stormi-inspired collection features two eye palettes, three matte lipsticks, four glitter eye shadows, an eyeliner and a highlighter. Quite a haul for a 3-week-old baby!

Between racking up Instagram likes and being the muse for a makeup collection, it looks like Stormi is on track to become a key player in the Kardashian-Jenner family brand. And we'd expect nothing less.

