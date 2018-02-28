We've maybe never seen a photo of Hayek's daughter before...

Caitlin is a freelance writer who experienced early age corporate burnout in 2015 and traded New York City for the misty air and superior coffee of Seattle. She is a Gemini, a former ballerina, and a proponent of the Oxford comma. Like M...

If you've been thinking A Wrinkle in Time is the perfect movie to see with your son or daughter, congrats! Because you have something in common with Salma Hayek. The Oscar nominee and her 10-year-old daughter, Valentina, attended the premiere of Ava DuVernay's highly anticipated film on Monday night — and they struck an adorable pose with Rowan Blanchard.

Hayek rarely shares photos of Valentina, but she posted this one to Instagram, and the sweet pic shows the striking resemblance between the two. "With @rowanblanchard making a Valentina sandwich at the 'A Wrinkle in Time' premiere// haciendo un sándwich de Valentina con Rowan en la premiere de #awrinkleintime #girlpower," Hayek captioned the post.

Although she posts pics sparingly, Hayek frequently shares loving anecdotes about Valentina in interviews. Last year, she told People Valentina's a budding entrepreneur who specializes in making slime.

“She got into learning how to make slime," Hayek told the outlet. "She has a lot of it in the house. She has developed like 40 different recipes for slime and she became very popular in school because it’s not easy to make. Now she’s experimenting with different things and the kids all want to learn and she teaches them, and then they want to buy it from her, she started selling the slime!”

Sounds pretty savvy to me — if Valentina succeeds in the slime industry (it's a thing, OK?), perhaps she has a future at Nickelodeon.

Although photos of Valentina are few and far between, Hayek also shared a pic of herself and her mini-me celebrating Valentine's Day last year.

If the whole slime-making business doesn't work out, Valentina just might have the acting chops to follow in her mom's footsteps. Hayek told Hola! magazine her daughter is a natural in front of the camera. Or maybe she'll find a way to balance being a professional slime-preneur and an actor. The possibilities are really endless.