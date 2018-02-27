Talk about a grand-slam gesture, Alexis

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Not bad, Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit cofounder decided to surprise his tennis icon wife, Serena Williams, on the drive to a tournament. So he went big, commissioning four massive AdQuick billboards featuring super-sweet pictures of Williams and their daughter, Alexis Jr. Awww!

(Pro tip: This surprise only works if you're the one driving... or your partner is a creature of habit and thus guaranteed to take a certain route. We're just trying to save you some serious money if you're shopping around for a big romantic gesture.) Ohanian documented the event on his Instagram feed along with the caption, "These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT."