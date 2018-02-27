 
Alexis Ohanian Surprises Serena Williams With Billboards Featuring Their Daughter

Image: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Talk about a grand-slam gesture, Alexis

Not bad, Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit cofounder decided to surprise his tennis icon wife, Serena Williams, on the drive to a tournament. So he went big, commissioning four massive AdQuick billboards featuring super-sweet pictures of Williams and their daughter, Alexis Jr. Awww!

(Pro tip: This surprise only works if you're the one driving... or your partner is a creature of habit and thus guaranteed to take a certain route. We're just trying to save you some serious money if you're shopping around for a big romantic gesture.) Ohanian documented the event on his Instagram feed along with the caption, "These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT."

The billboards sport the acronym GMOAT (greatest momma of all time) — a pretty fantastic reminder for Williams on her way to Indian Wells, California, on Feb. 26. She'll compete there at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open in March.

More: Serena Williams' Baby Makes Her Vogue Debut

One Instagrammer commented of the billboard love, "Omg I now have unreal expectations for when I return to whatever I return to after I give birth." Same.

Williams and Ohanian started dating back in June of 2015. The couple got hitched in New Orleans in November 2017 after welcoming baby Alexis Olympia on September 1. Williams calls the baby Olympia, but Papa Ohanian likes to call her Junior, according to Vogue.

The gesture was surely appreciated by Williams, who also told Vogue motherhood has been a rocky road so far. “Sometimes I get really down and feel like, ‘Man, I can’t do this,’” Williams said. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments — the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, ‘Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?’ The emotions are insane.”

More: Serena Williams Is Returning to Competitive Tennis 5 Months After Giving Birth

We love Williams' candor; this parenting gig is no easy feat, that's for sure. But with a supportive partner like Ohanian, the job definitely gets a little easier. And hey, a bunch of billboards cheering you on doesn't hurt either.

