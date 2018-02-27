 
Kim Kardashian West Unplugs to Be 'Super-Present'... but Snapchats Baby Chicago Pic

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed 'Em and Weep (2005-2012). She's written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe.

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
‘I don't have my phone when I'm with them,’ says Kim K of her Insta-famous kids

Kim Kardashian West, the chic queen bee of social media and marketing, has some advice for fellow parents seeking to be present for their kids: unplug.

Kardashian West attended the Create & Cultivate event on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Los Angeles and chatted to best friend Allison Statter about family and career.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them," Kardashian West said. "So, like, story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone."

More: Whoa, Kim Kardashian West Is Ready for a 4th Kid

She added, “Obviously, that is what’s going to come with their lives, and I can’t imagine what it’s like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager,” she adds. “I want my kids to see the separation and to feel the difference and know that there is a time and a place for that. So I’m really cautious when I’m at home with my phones and just being super-present.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and beauty guru shares daughters Chicago, 6 weeks (delivered via surrogate), and North, 4, with hubby Kanye West. The two also have a son, Saint, 2.

Her phones-away advice was served up just a few days before Kardashian West shared her first (mouse-filtered) photo of new baby daughter Chicago — on Instagram. Oh, well. This is the second time we've gotten a glimpse of little Miss Chicago. She appeared with Kardashian West on-screen for the first time in Auntie Kylie Jenner's 11-minute video welcome to her own baby, Stormi.

It's maybe the cutest photo ever.

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

MoreKim Kardashian West Announces Baby Girl's Name

We feel you, Kim. You contain multitudes. It's a mom thing. We're sure you put your phone away immediately after choosing the mouse-ears filter. Maybe you even did some mindful mommy-and-baby yoga near a wall of succulents while burning sage.

Kardashian West told Statter at the event that three kids is "a game-changer" for her. “My day is micromanaged to the minute," she said. "But I think you really have to love what you do. I definitely had to take a step back after I had the baby... After she arrived, I had to really decide that if I want to have a life, have a good marriage and be a good mom, [then I] can’t really do everything. You have to focus on what’s important to you.”

What's important: adorable babies, mouse ear filters, the whole shebang.

