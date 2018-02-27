‘I don't have my phone when I'm with them,’ says Kim K of her Insta-famous kids

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Kim Kardashian West, the chic queen bee of social media and marketing, has some advice for fellow parents seeking to be present for their kids: unplug.

Kardashian West attended the Create & Cultivate event on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Los Angeles and chatted to best friend Allison Statter about family and career.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them," Kardashian West said. "So, like, story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone."

She added, “Obviously, that is what’s going to come with their lives, and I can’t imagine what it’s like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager,” she adds. “I want my kids to see the separation and to feel the difference and know that there is a time and a place for that. So I’m really cautious when I’m at home with my phones and just being super-present.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and beauty guru shares daughters Chicago, 6 weeks (delivered via surrogate), and North, 4, with hubby Kanye West. The two also have a son, Saint, 2.

Her phones-away advice was served up just a few days before Kardashian West shared her first (mouse-filtered) photo of new baby daughter Chicago — on Instagram. Oh, well. This is the second time we've gotten a glimpse of little Miss Chicago. She appeared with Kardashian West on-screen for the first time in Auntie Kylie Jenner's 11-minute video welcome to her own baby, Stormi.

It's maybe the cutest photo ever.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

We feel you, Kim. You contain multitudes. It's a mom thing. We're sure you put your phone away immediately after choosing the mouse-ears filter. Maybe you even did some mindful mommy-and-baby yoga near a wall of succulents while burning sage.

Kardashian West told Statter at the event that three kids is "a game-changer" for her. “My day is micromanaged to the minute," she said. "But I think you really have to love what you do. I definitely had to take a step back after I had the baby... After she arrived, I had to really decide that if I want to have a life, have a good marriage and be a good mom, [then I] can’t really do everything. You have to focus on what’s important to you.”

What's important: adorable babies, mouse ear filters, the whole shebang.