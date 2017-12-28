The haters are shaming Khloé's belly — but she's not having it

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian might have felt a weight lift off her shoulders when she confirmed her pregnancy last week, but that doesn’t mean the Twitter chatter and speculation has stopped. The latest theory? That her baby bump is “too small” because of how often she works out. (Cue the eye rolls.)

On Christmas Day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — was shamed for the size of her baby bump after she revealed she is six months along.

Though Kardashian received a lot of positive comments, she also saw several haters who criticized the size of her belly and theorized her bump was irregularly small because of how intensely she exercises. The shamers also took aim at Kardashian for just plain working out while pregnant, something they believe could endanger her baby.

You are so tiny for 6 months — Bri (@KimKDelRey) December 25, 2017

Omg you are so small!!!! — ba (@WlasiukA) December 26, 2017

I don’t understand why @khloekardashian is doing sport while she is pregnant.. It can cause some trauma for this little baby — Ali (@SaamStylee) December 27, 2017

Like the no-nonsense chick she is, Kardashian responded to the chatter by explaining that her bump appears smaller in the morning and larger as the day goes on. (You know, similar to regular stomachs.) She also retweeted a fan who defended her and pointed out that every pregnancy is different.

Thank you love!!! In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 26, 2017

But the clapbacks didn’t end there. Kardashian also schooled haters who criticized her for working out while pregnant. She explained that her doctor not only cleared her workouts, but recommended them for a healthy child. And like the petty celebrity we love, Kardashian also attached an article on why it’s best to work out while pregnant — and questioned where her haters got their medical degrees.

No it cannot! My doctor has instructed me to do so. Why does everyone on social media think they are a physician?? Why would I do anything to do that? If you don't know mind your business — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit. https://t.co/iBQ2la3zny — KhIoe Kardash (@KhIoeK) December 28, 2017

Motherhood isn’t stopping Khloé Kardashian from sassing back trolls, and we hope she passes on that characteristic to her kid.

