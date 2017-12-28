 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Bump-Shamers & Workout-Shamers Alike

Jason Pham

by

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Print

The haters are shaming Khloé's belly — but she's not having it

Khloé Kardashian might have felt a weight lift off her shoulders when she confirmed her pregnancy last week, but that doesn’t mean the Twitter chatter and speculation has stopped. The latest theory? That her baby bump is “too small” because of how often she works out. (Cue the eye rolls.)

On Christmas Day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — was shamed for the size of her baby bump after she revealed she is six months along.

More:  Reportedly Pregnant Kylie & Definitely Pregnant Khloé Pose for Holiday Pic

Though Kardashian received a lot of positive comments, she also saw several haters who criticized the size of her belly and theorized her bump was irregularly small because of how intensely she exercises. The shamers also took aim at Kardashian for just plain working out while pregnant, something they believe could endanger her baby.

More:  Insiders Close to Khloé Kardashian Reveal the Sex of Her First Baby

Like the no-nonsense chick she is, Kardashian responded to the chatter by explaining that her bump appears smaller in the morning and larger as the day goes on. (You know, similar to regular stomachs.) She also retweeted a fan who defended her and pointed out that every pregnancy is different.

But the clapbacks didn’t end there. Kardashian also schooled haters who criticized her for working out while pregnant. She explained that her doctor not only cleared her workouts, but recommended them for a healthy child. And like the petty celebrity we love, Kardashian also attached an article on why it’s best to work out while pregnant — and questioned where her haters got their medical degrees.

More: How to "Green" Your Pregnancy

Motherhood isn’t stopping Khloé Kardashian from sassing back trolls, and we hope she passes on that characteristic to her kid.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Your Child's 2018 Horoscope
12 Resolutions to Make You a Better Parent by 2019
Celebs Tell Us What They're Getting Their Kids for the Holidays
Moms’ Most-Hated Holiday Gifts
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Exactly Is Gender-Neutral Parenting?
  2. Please Stop Wrapping Your Cheese in Plastic
  3. Ex-Smoker? Eating These 2 Foods Could Help Repair Your Lungs
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started