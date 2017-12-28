‘I'm not afraid to f*** up in public,’ says Pink

Image: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Print

If you needed more proof Pink is the coolest mom around, the singer just offered up this week's evidence on Twitter. Pink explained that on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 28, she shared a mom moment in the grocery store.

Apparently, Pink's fellow shopper was a mom who admires her — and not just for all those Grammys and Billboard Awards. Nope, this mom was most impressed by Pink's willingness to share her parenting mistakes.

More: Pink Opts Out of Traditional Gender Roles While Dressing Her Kids

"A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to fuck up in public," she wrote. "We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break."

A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to fuck up in public. We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break. — P!nk (@Pink) December 28, 2017

Ever the relatable mom (save for all those awards and accolades), Pink is sure to earn a legion of new fans with that supportive message — and give her die-hard followers something to cling to as they struggle with the demands of everyday life and raising kids.

More: Pink Talks Her Daughter Through a Loose Tooth on Tour, & It's Adorable

As for Pink's parenting "fuck-ups"? Well, they seem pretty mild. Like when she didn't perfectly position her daughter's car seat straps or when she forgot her son's age (it happens!). And Pink shared her Elf on a Shelf fail when her daughter, Willow, wrote a letter to Santa asking why Elfie hadn't moved in days. Whoops. "Translation: MOM FAIL," Pink captioned the snapshot.

Bottom line: Pink is showing her fans it's OK to be imperfect and honest, fails and all. That advice may be the most powerful of all — and the grocery store tears prove it.