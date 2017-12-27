 
Ben Affleck Continues Addiction Treatment, Spends Christmas With Ex & Kids

Marquita Harris

by

Image: JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Exes Ben & Jen reunite for a holiday with kids after Dad's latest treatment stint

This Christmas, estranged co-parents Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner reunited as a one big, happy-ish family.

According to People, the former couple placed their differences aside and celebrated the holiday along with their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

In March, Affleck explained to fans on social media that he had gone back to rehab for alcohol addiction. “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Affleck wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

As we know, recovery is a lifelong process, and Affleck is committed to his; he's reportedly been spotted at various treatment centers in LA this month.

In April 2015, Affleck and Garner called it quits one day after their 10th anniversary. A few weeks later, tabloid and gossip sites claimed Affleck had reportedly cheated on Garner with the family's nanny. However, as Garner explained in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, “nannygate” had nothing to do with their separation. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation,” Garner said.

Affleck and Garner officially filed for divorce in April 2017. Despite the drama, the couple has remained on amicable terms — and if this holiday reunion is any indication, it's clear they're putting their kids first.

