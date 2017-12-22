Ripa's pics with her kids are holiday throwback gold

Image: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

There are no bah humbugs allowed in the Ripa-Consuelos household.

On Thursday, Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost Kelly Ripa shared several family photos just in time for the holidays. Through the series of 10 historic throwback Thursday images, fans got the message: This family is serious about holiday cheer.

“Some photos of Christmas past. Little, middle, big,” Ripa captioned the post, referring to each of her three children, Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, who is 14. Dad Mark Consuelos was also in the mix.

In the images, we see loads of smiles, dazzling Christmas decor and a range of matching holiday-themed pajamas, obviously.

The real question is: Does her Lola approve? If you've followed Ripa on social media, you may know the teen is not a fan of her mom's desire to share intimate family photos of her daughter.

In October, the mother of three shared a sweet Halloween throwback of little Lola — and as Ripa explained on The Tonight Show, this didn’t go over well with the teen, who demanded her mom take the photo down immediately. Ripa agreed, but during her appearance on the nightly show, she had host Jimmy Fallon blow the image up and show it to his millions of viewers. “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” she joked to Fallon. Moms.

In a photo Ripa shared last week, the caption read, “Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang." Ripa even added "(and yes, Lola approved)" to the end to stave off any questioning. Phew! As many parents know, when the kids are happy, everyone's happy.