This popular item is forbidden in the royal playroom

Since the two wed in 2011, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, have been lauded for ushering in a new modern era of the monarchy. They are said to place family before monarchy, and they have no problem breaking with tradition. Though according to Us Weekly, the couple has at least one semi-old-fashioned hang-up: screens. Specifically, iPad screens. For Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, the royal playroom is reportedly a no-screen zone.

“Neither like the idea of putting an iPad on in front of the kids,” a source explained to Us Weekly.

That’s right: One of the most famous couples in the world — a pair who would likely have access to the most advanced technology and, of course, the best toys — are old-school when it comes to playtime. As the source went on to explain, William and Kate, like many of us, grew up with screen-free toys — and the two feel this is better for their little ones’ development and creativity.

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment, they’re firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination,” explains the source.

Of course, for many parents, the idea of implementing an iPad-free zone is a hard one. And most people do not have access to a royal nanny to help them with child-rearing. So sometimes, screens happen. But it's nice to know that even tiny royals spend their time playing with regular old toys like so many kids. Which are their favorites? Prince George is reportedly a fan of anything with wheels, and little Princess Charlotte is a fan of all things Disney. Specifically, Disney princesses... naturally.