Heigl's topless #TBT recalls her difficult C-section

It's been a year since Katherine Heigl gave birth to her son, Joshua Jr., so she's taking some time to celebrate. But instead of posting photos of a perfectly planned birthday party or gold balloons spelling out his name, the actor took the time to throw things back to when she was pregnant, sharing a few photos — and the story — of her difficult C-section. Us Weekly reports that these are never-before-seen snaps of what went down in the delivery room.

Like a lot of moms faced with a C-section, Heigl says she had no idea what to expect. All she knew was that Joshua Jr. had been in a breech position for over a month, and it didn't look like he was going to flip around anytime soon. "I had never been hospitalized or had ever had any kind of surgery and had no idea what to expect," she wrote.

In the other photos, Heigl's followers can see Joshua Jr. right after his birth. Heigl explained that the C-section was particularly difficult, adding that the doctor had to literally pull Joshua out of her womb. Even after that, the little guy didn't breathe right away, so the team had to rush to get him oxygen. And though Heigl says she experienced it all through "a morphine haze," these photos are definitely a way for her to remember what happened. Having her husband, Josh Kelley, by her side helped too, she explained, especially since Heigl wasn't completely aware of what was going on with Joshua Jr.'s breathing.

But shaky starts aside, this was a celebratory post; Heigl went on to celebrate all the good things that have happened since her difficult delivery.

"Here we are, a whole year later and it’s only the photos that remind me my brute of a boy was ever so new and small! Now he’s 26 pounds of rolling, tumbling, grasping, giggling, shouting, curious, jolly energy!" she added. "He is everything and more than I could have hoped for and he has brought our family even more joy, love, laughter, abundance, bliss and yes, exhaustion and exasperation too!"

Joshua Jr. is the youngest of Heigl's three children. His older sisters, Naleigh and Adelaide, were both adopted before he was born — and it sounds like they've got their hands full with this little guy.