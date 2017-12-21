Heigl's topless #TBT recalls her difficult C-section

It's been a year since Katherine Heigl gave birth to her son, Joshua Jr., so she's taking some time to celebrate. But instead of posting photos of a perfectly planned birthday party or gold balloons spelling out his name, the actor took the time to throw things back to when she was pregnant, sharing a few photos — and the story — of her difficult C-section. Us Weekly reports that these are never-before-seen snaps of what went down in the delivery room.
Like a lot of moms faced with a C-section, Heigl says she had no idea what to expect. All she knew was that Joshua Jr. had been in a breech position for over a month, and it didn't look like he was going to flip around anytime soon. "I had never been hospitalized or had ever had any kind of surgery and had no idea what to expect," she wrote.
At 9am one year ago today I had @joshbkelley take this photo of me so I could remember how incredibly pregnant I was right before we left for the hospital and my 12pm scheduled cesarean. Joshua Jr had been in the breech position for over a month and had still not moved an inch a week before his due date so I made the decision to have a cesarean and was incredibly nervous and a little scared this time last year. I had never been hospitalized or had ever had any kind of surgery and had no idea what to expect. The second photo is right before I went in for surgery. Trying to look cool, calm and collected! They numbed me up, gave me some morphine and opened me up. My doctor struggled to get him out because he was really wedged in there and not quite ready to leave the womb. When she finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they worked quickly to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lungs. @joshbkelley was standing with them when he finally took his first breath. That day, as I slowly came out of the morphine haze and clutched my tiny man to me I thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over. As evening settled in Josh and I got cozy in my hospital room, found one of my all time favorites #SweetHomeAlabama on the tv and just relished in our perfect newborn son. He was so tiny and new, so fragile and tender. As I lay him down to sleep that first night in his very appropriate “welcome to the world” sleep sack I thought the moment would last forever. Yet here we are, a whole year later and it’s only the photos that remind me my brute of a boy was ever so new and small! Now he’s 26 ponds of rolling, tumbling, grasping, giggling, shouting, curious, jolly energy! He is everything and more than I could have hoped for and he has brought our family even more joy, love, laughter, abundance, bliss and yes, exhaustion and exasperation too! It’s been a hell of a year and I could not be more grateful for it or him! Happy Birthday to my little man! Maybe I can make this next year go a little slower!
In the other photos, Heigl's followers can see Joshua Jr. right after his birth. Heigl explained that the C-section was particularly difficult, adding that the doctor had to literally pull Joshua out of her womb. Even after that, the little guy didn't breathe right away, so the team had to rush to get him oxygen. And though Heigl says she experienced it all through "a morphine haze," these photos are definitely a way for her to remember what happened. Having her husband, Josh Kelley, by her side helped too, she explained, especially since Heigl wasn't completely aware of what was going on with Joshua Jr.'s breathing.
But shaky starts aside, this was a celebratory post; Heigl went on to celebrate all the good things that have happened since her difficult delivery.
"Here we are, a whole year later and it’s only the photos that remind me my brute of a boy was ever so new and small! Now he’s 26 pounds of rolling, tumbling, grasping, giggling, shouting, curious, jolly energy!" she added. "He is everything and more than I could have hoped for and he has brought our family even more joy, love, laughter, abundance, bliss and yes, exhaustion and exasperation too!"
Joshua Jr. is the youngest of Heigl's three children. His older sisters, Naleigh and Adelaide, were both adopted before he was born — and it sounds like they've got their hands full with this little guy.
