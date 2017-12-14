 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

How George & Amal Clooney — & Their Twins — Brightened a Holiday Flight

Christopher Luu

by

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Print

In case the babies weren't cute enough, the Clooneys brought gifts on board

George and Amal Clooney took out a very particular insurance policy on a recent transatlantic flight. According to Us Weekly, the celebrity power couple wanted to make sure all the passengers on the long-haul journey were comfortable — especially with their set of 6-month-old twins on board. To win over fellow passengers, the actor and director reportedly handed out noise-canceling headphones to everyone on the plane, ensuring that even the loudest cries would be muffled.

Us adds that the other passengers — including superstar director Quentin Tarantino, because LA — were more than happy to snag a free set of headphones. They weren't just any standard-issue options, either; the magazine notes that Clooney was actually giving out custom-branded Casamigos headphones, so the new dad's generosity may have been fueled by a combination of courtesy and self-promotion. But hey, we won't fault him for it.

More:  George & Amal Clooney's Twins Are Finally Here, & Their Names Are Perfect

For those unfamiliar, Casamigos is Clooney's own brand of tequila, which he started with businessperson and husband of Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber. What started as a niche business expanded to become a veritable empire, and the brand has partnered with other huge names, such as Sprinkles Cupcakes, Sugarfina candy and Umami Burger. He and Gerber sold the company for as much as a cool billion in June 2017, so, while Clooney's raking in the big bucks by directing blockbuster hits, his side gig wasn't anything to sneeze at.

More:  George Clooney Finally Explained How He & Amal Chose the Twins' Names

As for the flight itself, sources told Us that the babies were actually well-behaved — even though the Clooneys went to such lengths to ensure nobody would hear their fussing. “George was nervous,” the source explained. “But the babies didn’t even make a peep.”

The Clooney twins, Ella and Alexander, have apparently already become quite the big personalities. Even though they're just wee little things, Clooney told Extra that the twins are already setting themselves apart from one another.

"Ella is very elegant and dainty and she has these big beautiful eyes; she looks like Amal," Clooney said. As for Alexander? "He’s just a thug, he’s a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room; it’s the funniest thing."

For the record, George, we'd love some free headphones — but we also wouldn't mind listening to that tiny thug laugh at 30,000 feet.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Justina Blakeney x Pottery Barn Kids Is Every Tiny Bohemian's Dream
8 Gifts for Every Millennial Parent Type
Where Do Celebs Really Buy Their Kids' Clothes?
10 Celebrity Parents Who Don’t Get Their Kids Presents
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Avocados Just Became Even More Hipster
  2. The Top Pinterest Parenting Trends for 2018 Are Delightfully Tech-Free
  3. 'Feminism' Is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started