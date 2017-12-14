What's this? Looks like Khloé revealed she's pregnant… finally

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Just in time for the onslaught of holiday parties and family gatherings, the first family of reality television is giving all the families of normals out there something to talk about. Thanks to the Kardashians, we no longer have to actively avoid discussions of politics and even religion when gathered around our latkes or Christmas goose (do people eat that?); all anyone will be able to discuss is the fact that Khloé Kardashian apparently finally officially announced her pregnancy.

Us Weekly reports that in a new mid-season teaser trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the whole Kardashian crew gets together for what looks like a major family gathering and an equally major announcement.

Though the clip doesn't technically contain the announcement, it does string together all the reactions. Naturally, family matriarch and manager Kris Jenner is the first to respond with a very shocked "What?!" and tears already forming in her eyes as she let the news sink in.

"Did you not know?" sister Kim Kardashian West responds. Whatever's being announced, it's a shock to everyone, but it's also clear that it's good news. Could it be anything but a pregnancy? Guesses welcome.

Though Kardashian has kept mum on the matter, sources such as People have reported she's expecting her very first child with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

People adds that Kardashian's news isn't the only thing set to make headlines when KUWTK comes back with new episodes; little sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy may get confirmed too. Though news of both Kardashian's and Kylie Jenner's pregnancies has been swirling around for what seems like months now, the show hasn't addressed either yet. It looks like momager Kris Jenner (along with the show's production team) was looking to put together the perfect moments so fans could all share the good news together. And from the looks of this particular get-together, this one's gonna be good.