Kirsten Dunst is planning a wedding — oh, and she's going to be a mom

According to Us Weekly, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are expecting a baby. The couple has made no official pregnancy announcement; however, if the rumors are true, this will be the first child for both stars.

As for Dunst, the actor has never shied away from discussing her motherhood aspirations. During an interview with the U.K.’s Red magazine, Dunst was vocal about her desire to become a mother in her 30s. "Thirty-three is a good age to have your first baby," she said.

At the time, Dunst was 32 (she's now 35) and in a relationship with fellow actor Garrett Hedlund. In the same interview, she admitted she'd caught the baby bug from her peers. "I'm in baby mode because two of my really good friends are pregnant right now,” she said. Eventually, Dunst and Hedlund split after dating for four years.

She and Plemons began dating after starring together as fictitious couple Peggy and Ed Blumquist on the hit FX series Fargo. Thankfully, their real-life relationship is much more low-key (and far less dramatic). Yet, throughout the years, you'd better believe Dunst still had kiddos on the brain. “It’s time to have babies and chill,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire U.K. this July. Well, the "chill" part might be wishful thinking with a newborn on the way, but a girl can dream!

Earlier this year, the two confirmed their engagement; they reportedly plan to wed in Texas this spring.

“I never thought I was that person who’d have a Pinterest board," Dunst said during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan. We're surprised too, Kirsten. "I like doing all of that pinning things. It’s really fun, and because we create it together from the beginning, it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We’re having a really good time.”

A wedding and (possibly) a baby in 2018? Who says life doesn't come at you fast?