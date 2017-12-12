Kimmel isn't pulling punches when it comes to health care for kids

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Print

Jimmy Kimmel is a very funny guy, but he's dead serious when it comes to advocating for affordable health care for infants and children. His infant son, Billy, underwent his second open-heart surgery a week ago and made a rare appearance with his dad on the show last night. Billy was born in May with a congenital heart disease that will require at least one more surgery. Since Billy's birth, Kimmel has used his late-night show as a powerful platform to discuss health care issues — especially ones affecting children.

More: Jimmy Kimmel Trashes GOP's Health Care Bill

A tearful Kimmel — holding a very laid-back Billy — joked, "Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn't. It's unbelievable." Kimmel then made an impassioned plea to the audience to demand funding for CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program), a safety-net health insurance program for children of families of all incomes. The very successful program — two decades old — is in danger of expiring as early as next month thanks to inaction by the current administration.