Guess who's a dad again? Another chip off the old Rock is on the way

Do Instagram pregnancy announcements make you feel all warm and fuzzy too? Or is it just us? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the latest celeb to charm us with baby news. The actor and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, revealed via a very sweet pic of their daughter Jasmine Lia, almost 2, that they have another baby girl on the way.

A handwritten sign above Jasmine reads, "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister! And finally be the BOSS!"

Johnson captioned the post, "(We) are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way."

We knew he was a big softie. We just knew it.

Johnson and Hashian also shared about Jasmine's birth on Instagram. See exhibit B below and be prepared for your heart to explode. Then check out exhibit C, aka their ridiculously cute toddler rocking a Wizard of Oz costume for Halloween this year.

... off to see the wizard!!! #HappyHalloween #DorothyAKAtheMunchkin A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

These little girls definitely have The Rock wrapped around their teeny-tiny fingers (luckily he's a big dude, so there's plenty to go around). He has another daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson — who will be the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador at the January awards bash — from his marriage to Dany Garcia.

Baby No. 2 for Hashian and Johnson is set to rock — and roll — sometime in spring 2018, and you can bet we'll be refreshing these parents' Instagram feeds a little obsessively when the time comes.