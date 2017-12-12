Guess who's a dad again? Another chip off the old Rock is on the way

Do Instagram pregnancy announcements make you feel all warm and fuzzy too? Or is it just us? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the latest celeb to charm us with baby news. The actor and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, revealed via a very sweet pic of their daughter Jasmine Lia, almost 2, that they have another baby girl on the way.
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime
A handwritten sign above Jasmine reads, "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister! And finally be the BOSS!"
We knew he was a big softie. We just knew it.
Johnson and Hashian also shared about Jasmine's birth on Instagram. See exhibit B below and be prepared for your heart to explode. Then check out exhibit C, aka their ridiculously cute toddler rocking a Wizard of Oz costume for Halloween this year.
Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe... Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of "being better" will never steer you wrong. Trust me I've been down this road. Something else that'll never steer you wrong is "walking thru the fire" with your baby's mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible. *(Now don't get me wrong boys, it wasn't like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike..but as men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman). Again, THANK YOU guys so much for all the love during this blessed time. I always say I'm a lucky dude because I've got the greatest fans in the world - and it's true. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families from ours. #ChristmasCameEarlyToSayHello #WhileSleepOfficiallySaysGoodbye #2xProudPapaSilverback #SheCanDateWhenShes40
These little girls definitely have The Rock wrapped around their teeny-tiny fingers (luckily he's a big dude, so there's plenty to go around). He has another daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson — who will be the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador at the January awards bash — from his marriage to Dany Garcia.
Baby No. 2 for Hashian and Johnson is set to rock — and roll — sometime in spring 2018, and you can bet we'll be refreshing these parents' Instagram feeds a little obsessively when the time comes.
