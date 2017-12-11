‘I lost one of them,’ says Kardashian West of embryos, calls surrogate ‘the perfect fit’

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Although Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have likely been keeping up — and already know full well that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have Baby No. 3 on the way via a surrogate — Sunday's episode of the mega-popular reality TV series delved deeper into Kardashian West's emotions about the journey.

In the episode, Kardashian West talked to sister Kourtney Kardashian about the difficulty of choosing the right person to carry her baby. “Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine. You have to, like, make sure that their lifestyle is healthy, and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation," Kardashian West said.

She continued, "But I think everything happens for a reason, because the surrogate that I really loved got approved and she is such a nice person. Like, she’s so easy to talk to and she’s the perfect fit for us, but we have to decide quickly, are we really going to go through with this or are we gonna wait until we feel more prepared.”

Of course, power couple Kardashian West and West aren't newbies here; they're already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2, both frequent guest stars on their mom's social media accounts.

Kardashian West also revealed in the episode to sister Khloé Kardashian that embryo implantation takes some serious nerves of steel — and loss is painfully common. “This is the craziest waiting game... It’s so frustrating," Kardashian West said. "It’s really nerve-wracking because, you know, it’s only a 60 percent chance it’ll take. One didn’t work for me. I tried it and I lost one of them.”

Khloé Kardashian expanded on what her sister had said. “Before Kimberly got pregnant with Saint, she had an embryo implanted into her and that embryo did not take. So Kim is super-nervous and anxious during this waiting period. Of course she wants to know is she or is she not having another baby.”

During the show, Kardashian West finally shared the news that she and West have a baby girl on the way by their surrogate — and that it's a very strange experience when it's not your own body. “It is frustrating to not be able to do it on your own,” she said. “It is a weird dynamic. Like, I go to all the doctors’ appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives.”

Kardashian West expressed concern to her family that their surrogate will be tracked down by relentless media. “I’m seriously so grateful for that and that someone is so selfless and kind to do this, and I definitely want to keep it private. I don’t want people to find my surrogate. Like, I don’t want them to harass her. She doesn’t know how to handle stuff like that. This isn’t her world," Kardashian West said.

We're honestly a little worried about Kardashian West's surrogate too. The last thing that poor woman needs is paparazzi knocking down her door right now. But, we've got to wonder: Is there a memoir in her future?