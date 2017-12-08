 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Her 20-Foot Christmas Tree Are Causing Quite a Stir

Marquita Harris

by

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Print

Is this why Kylie skipped her WWD award?

These days, Kylie Jenner has a lot on her plate. Not only is the expectant mom preparing for her new arrival, she’s also at the helm of a successful beauty empire. Though, this week, Jenner skipped a pretty major honor to, well, deck the halls with boughs of holly.

More: Kylie Jenner Moves on From Tyga With Beau Travis Scott

Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics brand was awarded WWD’s Newsmaker of The Year on Thursday — but instead of attending the glitzy ceremony herself, she sent bestie Jordyn Woods in her place.

“It was a privilege to accept the award for NewsMaker of The Year in honor of @kyliecosmetics this morning,” wrote Woods in a lengthy caption beneath a photo of herself holding the award on Instagram. “I couldn’t be a more proud best friend but not only that a fan. Your work ethic and dedication to your brand is motivational.”

More: Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Around the same time the event was going on, Jenner was on social media sharing photos of her — 20-foot, mind you — Christmas tree. Though it’s her holiday color scheme that’s causing a stir and leaving some fans with questions. Why? You guessed it: Her 20-foot tree is adorned entirely with pink ornaments. Way to provide fodder for all your baby-gender-guessing-obsessed fans' wild and bored imaginations, Kylie.

Could this really be a clue? Is Jenner trolling us? If you ask us, it's just a Christmas tree, folks. After all, if Amber Rose can have a Halloween-themed tree, surely Jenner isn’t the first individual to think pink?

Jenner has yet to publicly confirm the sex of her child. But hey, apparently she's been dropping clues left and right — at least according to the internet.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Gifts for Tiny Foodies
Inclusive Children's Books for Any Family
Weird Toys You Didn’t Know Existed
Gifts for Kids Who Want a Dog but Are Definitely Not Getting a Dog
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. These Are the Germiest Places in Your House
  2. 6 Apologies That Are Ruining Your Relationship
  3. Eating This Amount of Cheese Is Good for Your Heart
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started