Is this why Kylie skipped her WWD award?

These days, Kylie Jenner has a lot on her plate. Not only is the expectant mom preparing for her new arrival, she’s also at the helm of a successful beauty empire. Though, this week, Jenner skipped a pretty major honor to, well, deck the halls with boughs of holly.
Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics brand was awarded WWD’s Newsmaker of The Year on Thursday — but instead of attending the glitzy ceremony herself, she sent bestie Jordyn Woods in her place.
“It was a privilege to accept the award for NewsMaker of The Year in honor of @kyliecosmetics this morning,” wrote Woods in a lengthy caption beneath a photo of herself holding the award on Instagram. “I couldn’t be a more proud best friend but not only that a fan. Your work ethic and dedication to your brand is motivational.”
It was a privilege to accept the award for NewsMaker of The Year in honor of @kyliecosmetics this morning amongst so many brilliant people at @wwd Beauty Inc Awards Every award winner well deserved it and I will continue to be inspired. @kyliejenner only 20 years old and have already built such a respectable name in beauty! I couldn’t be a more proud best friend but not only that a fan. Your work ethic and dedication to your brand is motivational. This is only the very beginning! Congratulations to all. Everyone left feeling like a winner. Also quick little shoutout to @rebecca_alaniz for helping me get this outfit together so last minute
Around the same time the event was going on, Jenner was on social media sharing photos of her — 20-foot, mind you — Christmas tree. Though it’s her holiday color scheme that’s causing a stir and leaving some fans with questions. Why? You guessed it: Her 20-foot tree is adorned entirely with pink ornaments. Way to provide fodder for all your baby-gender-guessing-obsessed fans' wild and bored imaginations, Kylie.
Could this really be a clue? Is Jenner trolling us? If you ask us, it's just a Christmas tree, folks. After all, if Amber Rose can have a Halloween-themed tree, surely Jenner isn’t the first individual to think pink?
Jenner has yet to publicly confirm the sex of her child. But hey, apparently she's been dropping clues left and right — at least according to the internet.
