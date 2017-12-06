Prince George's acting debut is hilarious — & quite the surprise role

Image: Richard Pohle/Getty Images

Ever since Prince George began school at Thomas’s Battersea in London for the first time this year, all eyes have been on this little guy. And when it came to the school’s annual Christmas nativity play, people wondered what role the boy prince of England would nab. Would he be Joseph? Or possibly a wise man? A shepherd?

Well, we got our answer. The future monarch made his debut as possibly the cuddliest of the production’s characters.

“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny. He was a sheep,” George's father, Prince William, told a group of schoolchildren, according to People. On Wednesday, both William and the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, paid a visit to the BBC’s Bridge House in Media City, Salford, in the U.K., where they dished the news to a room full of school-age kids, though surely the kids' parents got the biggest kick out of this.

Last week, while on an official visit to Finland, William made a point of delivering a special letter from George to Santa Claus. “He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK,” William said, as People reported. In the letter, the 4-year-old explained that he had been nice and asked for one simple item, a police car. Of course, Big Bro George will also be getting a pretty cool gift in the new year: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child is expected to arrive in April 2018.

Although Charlotte, age 2, has a couple more years before she’ll be ready to make her nativity debut, we can’t help but wonder which role the adorable “boss lady" will nab.