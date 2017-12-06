Justin Bieber on fighting for his relationship with his dad

Image: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Over the years, most fans have come to know the relationship between Justin Bieber and his father, Jeremy, as a parental labyrinth of peaks and valleys. Papa Biebs has been there through his son’s arrests, and there was also that time he made uncomfortable jokes about his son’s penis. It’s complicated.

Despite everything, the two are in a much better place these days, at least according to the singer. Recently, Justin Bieber shared a heartfelt message about his father — and from the looks of it, he and Jeremy are on the mend. “Iï¸ love continuing to get to know my father,” he began. “Iï¸ love working through hard things to get to the good things... relationships are worth fighting for especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy!”

In 2015, Bieber told Billboard that although he was mostly raised by his mother, Pattie Mallette, he and his father had a “weekends and Wednesdays” relationship. Bieber's two teen parents weren’t together at the time; however, Jeremy maintained a closeness with his son.

Jeremy isn’t the only relationship Bieber’s been working through “the hard things” with. After his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, broke up with singer The Weeknd, Bieber and Gomez rekindled their romance. The two have been spotted kissing publicly at Bieber’s hockey game and riding bikes together, Basically, Jelena 2.0 is the love story no one saw coming.

Between Jeremy and Gomez and the cancellation of his Purpose Tour, it’s clear Bieber is in re-prioritization mode.