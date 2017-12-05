Pink's daughter on President ‘Trumpet’ & her plans to ‘marry an African woman’

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Pink's not a fan of labels or traditional gender roles — which somehow doesn't surprise us in the least. Recently she chatted with the U.K.'s Sunday People about why she and husband Carey Hart are raising their children — Willow, 6, and Jameson, 11 months — as gender-neutral.

Pink told the magazine, "I was in a school and the bathroom outside the kindergarten said, 'Gender Neutral — anybody,' and it was a drawing of many different shapes. I took a picture of it and I wrote, 'Progress.' I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation."

She's having this conversation with her own kids (well, at least her daughter until Jameson has worked out the whole speech thing) on a regular basis as well in what she refers to as their "very label-less household." The singer said she's long viewed herself as a preteen boy. "I do bake sales and lemonade stands," she said. "I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I'm a fucking grown up now, it's so weird. I'm still a 12-year-old boy."

Well, Willow's clearly thriving with that 12-year-old boy as her mother. Back in August at the MTV Video Music Awards, Willow was rocking a black and white tailored suit that matched her mom's and dad's. But Pink and Willow are just as likely to glam it up on the red carpet in super-girly style. On Nov. 8, Pink posted a great shot of Willow and her at the CMAs, prompting one commenter to write, "A queen and her princess." And Pink's been known to dress her son in pink, naturally.

More: Pink Dresses Son Jameson in, Well, Pink, Opting Out of the Usual Gender Roles These days, Willow plans to marry a girl. "Last week, Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?'" Pink laughed. "And she’s like, 'Sure, Mama. And we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'"

Pink's response to her daughter's plans was perfectly Pink. "I was like, 'What the fuck, who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?'"

Pink doesn't shy away from frank discussions — including that of her (and her kids') lack of faith in President Trump. Willow, according to Pink, refers to 45 as "Donald Duck Trumpet."

"It’s like — fuck it," Pink told the publication. "I feel like we are all in this ­permanent state of fuck it. I can't imagine being a third-grader and this being the first example of what it means to be president. I throw my hands up in the air every day. It's unbelievable. It's not funny at all. It's un-fucking-believable. I want to skip ahead to the part that it's over and we start the clean-up process."

Pink for president? We could totally work with that.