Who wants an advent calendar with little foil-wrapped chocolate or brandy treats when you can have one with tiny Kardashians popping out every day instead?

Photographer Eli Linnetz and life expert Kim Kardashian West are sharing teasers on social media from what we're thinking is the family holiday card — in the form of daily peeks reminiscent of an advent calendar. The puzzle-piece glimpses began on Dec. 1.

On the first day of Kardashmas, our true Kim gave to us: a Kardashababy in (OK, near) a pear (OK, a pine) tree. In the pic, her son, Saint, 2, is sitting in a pile of UPS boxes in an all-white version of the Upside Down. Yes, we know it doesn't rhyme as well as the original.

On the second day of Kardashmas, our true Kim gave to us: her daughter, North West, 4 — and some adult torsos mingling in the background.

On the third day of Kardashmas, our true Kim gave to us: her shirtless baby nephew, Reign — Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's third child — and an all-white baa-aaa-ackground. Yes, we were trying to sing that one. No, it didn't work well.

And on the fourth day of Kardashmas, our true Kim gave to us... herself chilling on that snow-white background along with North. Both of them are rocking some seriously fashionable ripped denim. Nothing says Kardashmas quite like ripped denim, as you know.

The Kardashian-Jenners opted out of a holiday card last year, but they are clearly back in full force for 2017. Their family cards have been an eagerly awaited event for many years, with the fam pulling off everything from glam formal attire (2010) to a 3-D Middle-Eastern theme (2011) and a wild circus vibe (2013).

Kim Kardashian West is this year's organizer — I mean, really, who else? — and she clearly relishes her role. Kardashian West talked to James Corden on The Late Late Showin November about her Christmas card idea: "This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together."

Somehow, our idea of a Christmas card being "shot really casually" doesn't seem to match up with Kim Kardashian West's concept of "shot really casually," but that's all right. She is, after all, worth an estimated $175 million. And this world would be a much more blah place without Kardashian aesthetics seeping into the national zeitgeist. In other words, yeah, we're on board. Merry over-the-top styling to all, and to all a good night!