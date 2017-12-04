Country couple welcomes baby — see first pic (& super-Southern name)

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, welcomed a baby boy this week — and delighted fans by sharing a pic of their newborn at the hospital. They also shared kiddo's Tennessee-tastic name: Memphis. Can you get more country than that? (I mean, you can. Maybe their next kid will be named Nashville.)

The road to parenthood hasn't been rosy for the couple. Aldean, Kerr and unborn Memphis all survived the Las Vegas gun massacre that killed 59 of Aldean's fans — the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

“As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past… all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby,’” Kerr said. “As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to [Jason] and his was the same."

"Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see," Aldean wrote after the tragedy. "This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in," he added, echoing the feelings of so many American parents these days.

But Aldean and Kerr aren't letting fear — or the dire state of gun laws in this country — keep them down.

Aldean's caption announcing his son's birth read, "So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean... 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar." The little guy was, OK, not so little. Damn. Brittany Kerr is a queen. That baby is almost the size of the city he's named after.

The country couple thrilled fans by revealing news of the pregnancy on Instagram in May, when Kerr posted a photo of the couple wearing matching "Baby Daddy/Baby Mama" shirts and sitting in front of a bed covered in blue and pink balloons.

Kerr wrote, "SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep. This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"

Glad to hear all is well with the new little family — and that Memphis scored big with a fab nursery.

Congrats to the first family of country. No rush, but we've already got a whole bunch of other Southern cities on tap for you to use as names. Baby Baton Rouge Aldean 2020?