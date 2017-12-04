How to help kids burn off energy in winter — no snowsuits required

Complete this sentence: When the weather outside is frightful... kids stuck inside are sure to be a nightmare. That's how the song goes, right?

As much as parents love a chance to bond with our little ones, cabin fever does take its toll after a while — on kids and adults alike. And did you know that kids over 6 require about an hour of exercise a day, whereas toddlers need a whopping 180 minutes every day? Pretty tough to accomplish when it’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails outside — regardless of how many times per day said kids insist on scream-singing, "The cold never bothered me anyway!"

Luckily, there are ways to wear out restless kids (and regain your sanity) without totally trashing your house — or having to get everyone bundled in Arctic-grade snowsuits to head outside. The games ahead are chock-full of hyperactivity-draining fun, and they're a great opportunity for you to play with your favorite little snowbirds in the comfort (read: warmth) of your own home. Plus, in our experience, a little exercise works mental-health wonders for snowbound parents too.