 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

BIP's Carly Waddell Reveals Ultrasound Image of 'Uncooperative' Fetus

Jennifer Mattern

by

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

View Profile
Image: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Print

This unborn Bachelor baby is already behaving badly

We are not one bit surprised that Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' unborn baby is already causing trouble considering they fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise — where misbehaving is mandatory.

Waddell shared an ultrasound image on Instagram on Tuesday, joking to followers, "Our daughter is already devious and uncooperative and standing on her head doing yoga when all we want to do is take pictures of her. Seems pretty typical of a child made from @theebass and and I! Can’t wait til she greets the world!”

Waddell also posted a pic of her wee little baby bump on Sept. 17, quipping that it was either a baby in there — or too much Chipotle.

Well, I'm either having a baby or just ate chipotle (either way seems I'm winning at life )

A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on

Waddell and Bass got hitched in Mexico in June (their wedding was filmed for an episode of Bachelor in Paradise, naturally). During their honeymoon, the couple was surprised to learn they had a little Bachelor/ette on the way.

More: Baby in Paradise: Carly & Evan Are Expecting

Bass told Us, “We were in Mexico and it was actually a few days after our wedding... She was late. I was like, ‘You’re really funny. Let’s go to a Mexican drugstore and get a test.’ We go into this drugstore and after she went and took the test and she comes out and was like, ‘I don’t know what that means. It’s in Spanish.’”

Bass continued, “I had to Google and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re pregnant.’ We freaked out." Bass also told Us that his three sons from a former relationship are thrilled that they're getting a little sister.

MoreCarly & Evan Are Our Fave Bachelor Couple Ever

The due date for their baby girl is Feb. 16 — but we're betting money that Bachelor host Chris Harrison is going to push for a Valentine's Day induction and some cameras in the delivery room.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas for When Your Kid Needs a Cute Last-Minute Costume
12 Healthy After-School Snacks Kids Can Make on Their Own
These Halloween Treat & Costume Ideas Are Sheer Genius
Your Guide to Royal-Baby Living
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Starbucks Is Switching Up Their PSL, & We Are So Here for It
  2. Mom May Face Jail Time for Refusing to Vaccinate Her Son
  3. You’re Not Alone If You’re Choosing Not to Have Sex
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started