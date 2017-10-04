This unborn Bachelor baby is already behaving badly

We are not one bit surprised that Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' unborn baby is already causing trouble considering they fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise — where misbehaving is mandatory.
Waddell shared an ultrasound image on Instagram on Tuesday, joking to followers, "Our daughter is already devious and uncooperative and standing on her head doing yoga when all we want to do is take pictures of her. Seems pretty typical of a child made from @theebass and and I! Can’t wait til she greets the world!”
Our daughter is already devious and uncooperative and standing on her head doing yoga when all we want to do it take pictures of her, seems pretty typical of a child made from @theebass and I! Can’t wait til she greets the world! (Also I still barely have a bump....so this pic must do for now!) I’m due Feb 16th!
Waddell also posted a pic of her wee little baby bump on Sept. 17, quipping that it was either a baby in there — or too much Chipotle.
Waddell and Bass got hitched in Mexico in June (their wedding was filmed for an episode of Bachelor in Paradise, naturally). During their honeymoon, the couple was surprised to learn they had a little Bachelor/ette on the way.
Bass told Us, “We were in Mexico and it was actually a few days after our wedding... She was late. I was like, ‘You’re really funny. Let’s go to a Mexican drugstore and get a test.’ We go into this drugstore and after she went and took the test and she comes out and was like, ‘I don’t know what that means. It’s in Spanish.’”
Bass continued, “I had to Google and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re pregnant.’ We freaked out." Bass also told Us that his three sons from a former relationship are thrilled that they're getting a little sister.
The due date for their baby girl is Feb. 16 — but we're betting money that Bachelor host Chris Harrison is going to push for a Valentine's Day induction and some cameras in the delivery room.
