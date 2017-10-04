Gosling says his baby witnessed a true NYC street disaster

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Hey, girl. Perennial woke heartthrob and La La Land star Ryan Gosling recently enjoyed a family trip to New York City where he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel and also squeezed in a little hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Gosling made the trip to the Big Apple with partner Eva Mendes and their daughters — Esmeralda, 3, and Amada, 1. This was Amada's first time in New York, and Gosling had hoped to create a picture-perfect memory for her. But NYC, in true NYC style, was not in the mood to cooperate.

Gosling told Kimmel, "I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York.' And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won’t repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window."

Kimmel joked, "She learned to give the finger in New York. Wow. That’s a very New York experience. That’s about as good as it gets.”

Otherwise, the trip was a big success. Gosling hosted the 43rd season premiere of SNL like a champ — occasionally busting into laughter mid-skit. “I have this weird disorder where when I find something funny, I laugh,” Gosling quipped to Kimmel. “I’m working on it.”

But our favorite moment of the SNL premiere happened at the very end as the credits rolled. With the cast laughing and milling around behind him, Gosling — wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a pic of his dog, George — gave a sweet shoutout to Mendes and his girls. Ryan, how are we ever going to get over The Notebook when you keep doing this stuff?

Post-premiere, the usually private Gosling and Mendes were holding hands and heading to a club for a posh SNL after-party attended by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz and even (supposedly) Scarlett Johansson. You know, just your basic parents out on an NYC date night. Whatever.