Ryan Gosling's Daughter's First NYC Trip Was Not What They Expected

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Print

Gosling says his baby witnessed a true NYC street disaster

Hey, girl. Perennial woke heartthrob and La La Land star Ryan Gosling recently enjoyed a family trip to New York City where he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel and also squeezed in a little hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Gosling made the trip to the Big Apple with partner Eva Mendes and their daughters — Esmeralda, 3, and Amada, 1. This was Amada's first time in New York, and Gosling had hoped to create a picture-perfect memory for her. But NYC, in true NYC style, was not in the mood to cooperate.

More: Here's a First Peek at Ryan Gosling Hosting Season Premiere of SNL

Gosling told Kimmel, "I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York.' And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won’t repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window."

Kimmel joked, "She learned to give the finger in New York. Wow. That’s a very New York experience. That’s about as good as it gets.”

Otherwise, the trip was a big success. Gosling hosted the 43rd season premiere of SNL like a champ — occasionally busting into laughter mid-skit. “I have this weird disorder where when I find something funny, I laugh,” Gosling quipped to Kimmel. “I’m working on it.”

MoreAll the Times We Wished Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Were a Couple

But our favorite moment of the SNL premiere happened at the very end as the credits rolled. With the cast laughing and milling around behind him, Gosling — wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a pic of his dog, George — gave a sweet shoutout to Mendes and his girls. Ryan, how are we ever going to get over The Notebook when you keep doing this stuff?

Post-premiere, the usually private Gosling and Mendes were holding hands and heading to a club for a posh SNL after-party attended by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz and even (supposedly) Scarlett Johansson. You know, just your basic parents out on an NYC date night. Whatever.

