Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Posts Baby Bump — & Anti-Abortion Stance — on Instagram

Image: D. Dipasupil /Getty Images
This Duggar served her bump shot with a side of abortion politics

Newlyweds Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth are fueling quite the Instagram firestorm this week. Yesterday, pregnant Duggar Forsyth posted a slideshow that started innocuously enough: with a baby-bump pic. "It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!" she wrote of her soon-to-be baby. Adorable! Hooray! Congrats! Right?

More: 30 Times the Duggars Enraged Instagram

Well, if you click through said slideshow, you'll see that Duggar Forsyth has also tacked on an "ABORTION KILLS CHILDREN" protest pic as well as a "Life offers no guarantees but abortion offers no chances" wrinkled-baby-feet poster. Right. Because nothing tells your first child "We're so happy about your impending arrival" like an Instagram post that's all, "you'd better be grateful we didn't abort you."

Predictably, all hell broke lose in the comments thread. Fans and haters alike had plenty to say about the arbitrary anti-abortion addition. And some of them made a lot of sense.

"I love Joy and Austin...but whether or not a woman decides to abort is HER choice. Circumstances vary for every pregnancy. You have every right to your own beliefs but don't judge and condemn others for theirs."

"Just like the Duggars will never believe in birth control or treating the trans community with respect."

"I am not for abortion or against it. I think that if you become sexual[ly] active you should [bear] the consequences of it. But I understand and accept it when it happened out of a woman's control like rape. If that makes me a horrible person... then I guess I am one."

"Sitting or standing on a public street corner and holding a sign saying abortion KILLs babies makes children ask a lot of questions. Questions families might not be ready to answer yet."

"Duggars...get free money to pop out babies [and] then judge the rest of the world."

"Abortion is a serious matter, not to ever be taken lightly, but! It is up to every woman to decide. And all children being born should be wanted, loved and well taken care of."

We're not really surprised by the couple's approach to bump-sharing. After all, their Instagram fans received first word of the baby on the way via this wordy, Bible-quoting, anti-abortion post on Aug. 30.

Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place! Psalm 139:13-16 "For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them." This passage indicates that God Himself formed our physical features and that He did so with a wonderful plan for our lives. God knew us in the womb. #babyforsyth #alreadyinlovewithmybaby #blessedbeyondmeasure #Jesusanswersprayers

A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on

Commenters who didn't feel like engaging in a debate on a woman's right to choose opted to question the timing of Duggar Forsyth's baby instead (since premarital sex is a major no-no for anyone with the Duggar last name). One wrote, "I will believe Joy didn't have sex before marriage if she gives birth exactly 22 weeks after this post. And if it's way before and a big baby we will know."

MoreJosh & Anna Duggar Announced Baby No. 5 

Well, an anti-abortion baby bump slideshow is definitely as Duggar as you can get. Couldn't you have just shared that cute belly pic and left it at that, J-A?

